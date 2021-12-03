EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet will perform a selection of classical brass repertoire and seasonal favorites during a special program in Easto.
DATE: Sunday, December 19
TIME: 4:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Christ Church, 111 South Harrison Street
COST: $35
ABOUT THE EVENT: “This special program affords the opportunity to present several exceptional but seldom heard classical compositions for brass, as well as holiday standards from the 17th Century to the present,” said MSO General Manager, Dane Krich. “Showcasing the talent of several of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s professional musicians, the Holiday Brass concert is certain to please audience members of all ages and musical tastes.”
The program includes Jean-Joseph Mouret’s Rondeau, which is used as the theme song for the Masterpiece Series on PBS. The classical portion of the program also includes “Rose Without A Thorn,” a suite composed by King Henry VIII, and works by Bach and Joseph Bologne.
Popular seasonal tunes include Joy to the World, Silent Night, Little Drummer Boy, Sleigh Ride, and more.
The program will be performed by Luke Engelke and Guy McIntosh, trumpet; Michael Hall, French horn; Nick Mazziott, trombone; Zach Bridges, tuba; and Dane Krich, percussion.
To ensure the safety of its audience members and musicians, the Orchestra requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for everyone entering venues. In addition, Christ Church requires that masks be worn.
The only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.
