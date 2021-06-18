FRIDAY, JUNE 18
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
BBQ CHICKEN DINNER, 10 a.m., Linkwood-Salem VFC. Deadline to order is 8 p.m. Thursday June 17 by calling 410-221-0169, email: lsvfc61@hmail.com or Facebook private messenger.
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER, 5 — 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. For more information, call 410-827-8121.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
DORCHESTER POOL OPENS, noon to 6 p.m. Admission: children 9 and under $2, ages 10 and up $3. Pool hours Monday through Saturday noon to 6 p.m., Sunday 1 to 6 p.m. Pool phone, 410-221-8525.
FREDERICK DOUGLASS, in St. Michaels given by the St. Michaels Museum Walking Tours, the first and third Saturday of the month at 10 am. A 90-minute,. half a mile walking tour. To register call 410 745-4323 or 703 713-2100. More information www.stmichaelsmuseum.org.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 1 to 4 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION, The Academy Art Museum, from noon to 4 p.m. on the Museum grounds. Free
MONDAY, JUNE 21
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 1 p.m., Oxford Road. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.com or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
BOOK SALE, noon to 3 p.m., Dorchester County Public Library, in the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Gay streets, Cambridge, in conjunction with the Summer Reading Program kickoff. All books $1 or less.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post #29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
YOGA CLASS, at 1 p.m. Oxford Community Center. Pre-registration required.
JAM SESSION, at Oxford Community Center, 6 p.m. Bring your instrument or voice and jam with musical friends. Free
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
STEADY AND STRONG, at 10:15 a.m. at the Oxford Community Center, a 45-minute class for adults who seek enhance core and muscle strength as well as better balance. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CAMBRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, Long Wharf, near 100 High St., Cambridge. 3 to 6 p.m. Local meats, eggs, sweet and savory pies & pastries, bread, scallops, soft and hard crabs, fresh fish, oysters, mushrooms and local fruits and vegetables.
BOOK BUGGIE, every Thursday from 3 p.m. -6 p.m. at the Cambridge Farmers Market. Free books.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
ZUMBA CLASS, Scott’s United Methodist Church, 3748 Main St., Trappe. 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Zumba exercise classes hosted by Talbot on the Move. Masks and social distancing required. Zoom classes will be available at a later date. Info: Andrea Pulley 410-476-1757.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
COMMUNITY RUMMAGE SALE, Tilghman United Methodist Church, 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. For more information or to rent a table call 410-829-1167, 410-886-2249 or 443-745-2496.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 1 to 4 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
THE ROSEWOOD BAND, 6 p.m., Oxford Community Center. The acoustic band plays covers of artist like Bonnie Raitt, The Beatles, Noah Jones, Alison Krauss. RSVP required to oxforcc.org/events. Cost: $29. Bring lawn chairs, Mask required.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
BICYCLE CHALLENGER, sponsored by the Chestertown Lion’s Club, check in from 6:30 to 9 a.m., rides begin at 7 to 9 a.m.
TRED AVON PLAYERS, presents Reading on the Patio, 3 p.m. RSVP required. Bring a lawn chair. Mask required. Free.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 1 p.m., Oxford Road. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.com or www.oxfordcc.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post #29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
YOGA CLASS, at 1 p.m. Oxford Community Center. Pre-registration required.
JAM SESSION, at Oxford Community Center, 6 p.m. Bring your instrument or voice and jam with musical friends. Free
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
STEADY AND STRONG, at 10:15 a.m. at the Oxford Community Center, a 45-minute class for adults who seek enhance core and muscle strength as well as better balance. $10 per class, $80 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required.
PIT BEEF FUNDRAISER, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., corner of Ocean Gateway and Maryland Avenue in Cambridge, to benefit Dorchester Retired Support Personnel Association.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
CAMBRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, Long Wharf, near 100 High St., Cambridge. 3 to 6 p.m. Local meats, eggs, sweet and savory pies & pastries, bread, scallops, soft and hard crabs, fresh fish, oysters, mushrooms and local fruits and vegetables.
BOOK BUGGY, 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Cambridge Farmers Market, sponsored by Dorchester Retired School Personnel Association. Free books.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
ZUMBA CLASS, Scott’s United Methodist Church, 3748 Main St., Trappe. 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Zumba exercise classes hosted by Talbot on the Move. Masks and social distancing required. Zoom classes will be available at a later date. Info: Andrea Pulley 410-476-1757.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
FRIDAY NITE DINNER, Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. 5 — 7 p.m.. Menu to be determined, $8. Entertainment Vintage Blue (bluegrass) 7 -10:30 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
CHESTERTOWN FARMERS MARKET, Fountain Park. 8 a.m. to noon. until about last Saturday in December. Support farm and artisan vendors. Sections of the 200 and 300 blocks of High Street closed to traffic; vendors between Spring Avenue and Court Street and along Memorial Plaza as needed. Social distancing and mask wearing in effect.
THRIFT STORE & FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon, food pantry; 1 to 4 p.m. thrift store featuring gently used clothing, boutique, housewares and furniture. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 9:30 a.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
GREENSBORO LIONS CLUB, 4th of July celebration starting at 10 a.m. at Charles Bilbrough Memorial Park, Rt. 480. Free games and ice-cold soda for all ages. Barbecued chicken will be on sale starting at 11 a.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 6
TUESDAY NIGHT BINGO, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Computers available, snacks at break. Info: 410 479 2708.
FRIDAY, JULY 9
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Fish and/or shrimp. $8 or $12. Entertainment: KG Band, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Info: 410- 479-2708.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dorchester County Public Library, Cambridge. Sale will take place on inside on the first floor in the Book Cellar and Meeting Room as well as the lower level lobby. Proceeds benefit the library.
ARTIST RECEPTION, 5 to 8 p.m., Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St., Cambridge, featuring “Subconscious Snapshots, The Birth of Ideas” by Lori Dever. Free admission.
TUESDAY, JULY 13
TUESDAY NIGHT BINGO, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Computers available, snacks at break. Info: 410-479-2708.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Sons of Legion serving French Dip sandwich, $8. Karoke with Linda Webb, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
BOYD’S BBQ CHICKEN, noon until sold out, Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road, $10. Info: 410-479-2708.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
TUESDAY NIGHT BINGO, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Computers available, snacks at break. Info: 410-479-2708.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No.29, 9238 Legion Road. Menu to be determined, $8. Country Express, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 1-410-479-2708.
SATURDAY JULY 24
CAULKING CLASS, Master Shipwrights Frank Townsend and Ed Farley teaches a class on traditional ship caulking techniques at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels. The cost is $55 per person, with a 20% discount for CBMM members.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
TUESDAY NIGHT BINGO, 7:30 p.m., Denton American Legion Post No. 29, 9238 Legion Road. Computers available, snacks at break. Info: 410-479-2708.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
ARTIST RECEPTION, 5 to 8 p.m., Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St., Cambridge, featuring “Subconscious Snapshots, The Birth of Ideas” by Lori Dever. Free admission.
