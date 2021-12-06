MONDAY, DEC. 6
VFW Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Post 7464, Grasonville, daily specials. Info: 410-827-8194.
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
Grocery Bingo, Cordova Firehall. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; games start at 6:30. Refreshments are available. Info: call Cathie at 410-924-6535.
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
VFW Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Post 7464, Grasonville, daily specials. Info: 410-827-8194.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
MOAA, Upper Eastern Shore Chapter, holds its December luncheon, 11:30 a.m., at Cambridge Yacht Club. Open to the public. For reservations, call George Shoener at 410-253-0710 or email ashoener@goeaston.net.
VFW Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Post 7464, Grasonville, daily specials. Info: 410-827-8194.
BAY HUNDRED CHESS CLUB, 1 to 3 p.m., St. Michaels Library Branch. Beginners welcome. Info: 410-745-9490 or kangi35@gmail.com. Masks and vaccinations required.
WEDNESDAY DINNER, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Menu: braised chicken with sauce, mashed potatoes and vegetable, $9. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-8619.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
HATHA YOGA, 10 a.m., with Suzie Hurley at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
VFW LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Post 7464, Grasonville, daily specials. Info: 410-827-8194.
GENTLE YOGA, 11:45 a.m., with Suzie Hurley at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL HOLIDAY SHOW, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St. in Cambridge, runs Thursday through Monday through Jan. 2.
CASH BINGO, Bay Country Moose Lodge, 6154 Main St., Queenstown. Doors open at 6 p.m.; games start at 7. Info: Crystal Sipes at 410-739-6038.
THRIFT SHOP, St. Mark’s Thrift Shop 425 East Dover St., Easton. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Info: 410-819-0971. Updates: www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
VFW Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Post 7464, Grasonville, daily specials. Info: 410-827-8194.
DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Fish and/or shrimp dinner, $8 for one or $12 for both. Entertainment: Country Express, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
OYSTER DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 296, 6200 Main St., Queenstown. Info: 410-827-8182.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Breakfast, 7:30 to 10 a.m., St Luke’s United Methodist Church, 304 Talbot Street, St. Michaels, part of Christmas in St. Michaels. Info: 410-745-2534. Funds raised go toward community outreach.
Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 10 a.m., Foxy’s Harbor Grille, part of Christmas in St. Michaels. Limited $10 tickets available in advance.
Holiday Cookie Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., at the Cordova Firehouse. Cookies, breads, pies, cakes, candy and fudge will be available. Purchase a box for $10 and fill the box as you walk. See how many goodies you can fit and still close the lid. Info: call Rachel at 410-829-1725.
SECOND SATURDAY BOOK SALE, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Book Cellar, meeting room and lower level lobby at the Dorchester County Library, Cambridge. Prices range from 50 cents to $1. Proceeds help Friends of the Library to purchase equipment, books, reference materials and more.
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
Talbot Street Parade, 10:30 a.m., St. Michaels, part of Christmas in St. Michaels.
Live Music, Mid-Shore Community Band performs 10 a.m. to noon; Jackson Jubilee Singers gospel concert at 1:30 p.m.; corner of Railroad Avenue and Talbot Street, part of Christmas in St. Michaels.
Christmas Extravaganza, noon to 4 p.m., Tilghman Watermen’s Museum, featuring manger scenes from around the world.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 3 to 8 p.m. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
MERRY CHRISTMAS CONCERT, 3 p.m., Easton High School Auditorium, 723 Mecklenburg Ave., Easton, presented by Eternal Life Ministries, featuring The Divines of Annapolis, the D.L. Hines Mass Choir, Deliverance and Jawanah. General admission”: $15 at the door; children 12 and under, $5. Info: 410-714-1087 or 410-725-1484.
HOLIDAY CONCERT, 4 p.m., by the Chorus of Dorchester at Christ Episcopal Church, Cambridge. Guest organist: Dr. Cora J. Bruner.
ARTIST RECEPTION, 5 to 8 p.m., Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St., Cambridge, “Bright and Beautiful Holiday Show.” Artists will talk about their work and give a demonstration. Free. Masks required.
Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., around St. Michaels Harbor, part of Christmas in St. Michaels.
HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAY, 7 to 9 p.m., Talbot Agricultural and Education Center, 10659 Hiners Lane, Easton. Drive-thru. Cost: $5 a car.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
Talbot County Bird Club, 7 a.m., Tuckahoe State Park, meet in the Easton Acme parking lot. Look for waterfowl and sparrows. Leader: Jeff Effinger (410-443-5016 or jkeffinger55@gmail.com).
Christmas Extravaganza, noon to 4 p.m., Tilghman Watermen’s Museum, featuring manger scenes from around the world.
TURKEY SHOOT, noon to 3 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Note new start time. Info: 410-479-2708.
