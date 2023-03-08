DENTON — Both county middle schools took teams to the FIRST LEGO League Eastern Shore Regional Competition in Salisbury in January.
The Lockerman Middle team, coached by LMS staff Trina Honer and Dave Gibbons, brought home a first place trophy for their robot performance. Colonel Richardson Middle coaches Rob Honer and Rob Gorog reported this was the first competition their team members have attended, and they represented themselves very well.
Each year, FIRST LEGO League Challenge teams are introduced to a scientific and real-world challenge for teams to focus and research. The robotics part of the competition involves designing and programming Lego Education robots to complete tasks. The students work out a solution to a problem related to the theme and then meet for regional, national and international tournaments to compete, share their knowledge, compare ideas, and display their robots. Teams are judged in four areas: robot building and programming, research and presentation, and demonstration of the core values of teamwork and sportsmanship.
The LMS team included Kaedyn Brach, Quinten Doyle, Sanaa Smith, Brittany Cuin Morales, Hazel Porter, Maura Porter and Grayson Sechrist.
The CRMS team included Cooper Watts, Jacob Moss-Wischman, Logan Johnson and Ethan Irwin.
