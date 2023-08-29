Jeff McCoy and wife Jen McCoy of Millsboro with state record 55-lb, 11.2-oz king mackerel.jpg

Jeff McCoy and his wife Jen McCoy of Millsboro with a new Delaware record 55-pound, 11.2-ounce king mackerel.

 SUBMITTED

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced recently that a Millsboro angler has become the kingfish king of Delaware’s Atlantic waters by catching a 52-pound, 11.2-ounce king mackerel, also known as a kingfish, in late July along Fenwick Shoal.

  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.