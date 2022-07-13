MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda hit a game-ending, three-run homer against Milwaukee’s Josh Hader as the Minnesota Twins finally got a timely hit to beat the Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday.
Miranda’s third hit of the game traveled to the second deck in left field. The Twins have five walk-off wins this season.
Hader (0-3) walked Jorge Polanco and allowed a single to Max Kepler before Miranda’s drive.
Jhoan Duran (1-3) worked the ninth for the first win of his career, allowing one hit and a walk. Milwaukee had runners on first and second against Duran, but Jace Peterson — who homered earlier — grounded into a 3-6-3 double play.
The Twins were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base through the first nine innings.
Mets 7, Braves 3
ATLANTA (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and New York beat Atlanta.
The NL East-leading Mets won two of three in the series and lead the second-place Braves by 2 1/2 games.
Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha also homered for the Mets.
Eddie Rosario had three hits, including one of Atlanta’s three homers.
Bassitt (7-6) allowed one run on five hits. Atlanta’s Charlie Morton (5-4) gave up five runs on six hits, including three homers, and three walks in five-plus innings.
Giants 4, D’Backs 3
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending RBI single to complete San Francisco’s rally from an early 3-0 deficit.
Wilmer Flores tied the game in the eighth with a pinch-hit homer. Brandon Belt started the rally with a solo homer in the seventh as the Giants took two of three from Arizona and won their first series since June 17-19 at Pittsburgh.
Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks, who have lost 17 of their last 19 games at Oracle Park.
Belt hit a one-out, bases-loaded line drive to right field off D-backs closer Mark Melancon (3-8). Camilo Doval (3-4) struck out two in a scoreless ninth for the Giants.
Royals 5, Tigers 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer won for the first time in over a month as Kansas City beat Detroit to earn its first winning homestand in nearly a year.
Singer (3-3), who last won June 8 against Toronto, repeatedly escaped trouble to go six innings, allowing one run on seven hits and five walks.
“A lot of big jams that I had to get out of,” Singer said. “That was something I’m more happy with, getting out of those. Command was tough today. Didn’t have it, obviously, a lot of walks.”
The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs to start the game but scored only one run via Harold Castro’s sacrifice fly.
“That’s one of his best because the really good ones figure out ways to minimize the damage when they don’t have your good stuff,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He didn’t have his good stuff. The fine execution wasn’t there and the next thing you know he’s in tough, tough spots, and works his way out.”
Detroit opened the fourth with three consecutive singles, but the rally was stifled when Jonathan Schoop was thrown out trying to score by right fielder Edward Olivares.
Schoop was initially called safe; the call was overturned after a short review.
“I could feel myself tag him,” catcher MJ Melendez said. “I couldn’t tell where, but I knew I touched him before he got to the plate, so I pointed at the dugout and said, ‘You guys have to challenge that one.’”
Schoop has an 11-game hitting streak, batting .381 (16 for 42).
Singer walked the bases full in the sixth, then struck out Spencer Torkelson and Akil Baddoo to end the threat.
“Obviously we didn’t do enough with our opportunities,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “You’d like to get a little bit more early.”
Scott Barlow worked the ninth for his 15th save.
With series wins against Cleveland and Detroit, the Royals concluded their first winning homestand since July 23-29 last year.
“It’s confidence,” Matheny said. “As long as guys can continue to have some success, it builds their belief in themselves and each other. It just creates a better atmosphere and that’s what it did today. It’s fun to finish off a really good homestand.”
Andrew Benintendi had two singles, his tenth multi-hit game in his past 16 starts. He is hitting .414 (24 for 58) over that span.
