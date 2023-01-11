DENTON — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day, the Lockerman Schools Association will host the 11th annual MLK Day Unity March and Day of Service. Marchers will assemble at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Lockerman Middle School, where the march begins at 10 a.m. It will conclude at Caroline County Courthouse on Market Street.
After the march there will be bag lunches distributed to everybody. Walmart is donating all the food. Masks are optional.
“Commissioners will come and say something about Martin Luther King. We will have other speakers, too, like Larry Porter, William Brown and Dr. (Willie) Woods,” said organizer Wanda Molock.
A highlight of the event will be Sammy Scott reciting Dr. King’s speech “I Have A Dream” from memory on the courthouse steps.
She said that there is a service aspect to the whole march too.
“We are collecting supplies for His Hope Ministries. There will be a lot of paper products collected, like plates, towels and toilet paper. We asked ourselves ‘What can we do to help?’” said Molock.
There will be civic organizations involved, too, like the Buffalo Soldiers of the Eastern Shore, Men for Change of Federalsburg and fraternities and sororities. The Caroline County NAACP will be there. At its heart, this is a faith-based march, Molock said. There are many churches that will be involved, like Metro-Zion United Methodist Church Ministries, Denton Church of Free SDA, New Beginnings UMC, Abrams Memorial Church, Allens AME Church and Bell’s AME Church.
“I always hope for 125 people to participate in the march. I love to see so many kids giving time and energy to hear the history and feel the history. It is an awesome feeling marching. It is something for kids and families to do,” said Molock.
Everyone is invited to bring a paper product and come join the peaceful march in honor of a great American, she said.
