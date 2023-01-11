MLK Day Unity March held in Denton

Buffalo Soldiers Sam Hubbard, left, and Henry Weyman, right, escort Wanda Molock as she leads the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity for Community March in Denton.

 PHOTO BY TOM MCCALL

DENTON — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day, the Lockerman Schools Association will host the 11th annual MLK Day Unity March and Day of Service. Marchers will assemble at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Lockerman Middle School, where the march begins at 10 a.m. It will conclude at Caroline County Courthouse on Market Street.

