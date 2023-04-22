Moore, Ørsted announce offshore wind turbine component center at Tradepoint Atlantic

Governor Wes Moore continued his "More Opportunity Tour’" Friday with a stop highlighting the progress at the Tradepoint Atlantic facility in Sparrows Point with Ørsted and signing several major environment bills geared toward further solidifying Maryland’s clean energy future.

 Photo by Joe Andrucyk

BALTIMORE — Maryland Governor Wes Moore Friday announced that Ørsted, a leading clean energy company, is enabling the development of Maryland’s first offshore wind advanced foundation component center at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County. Moore joined David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted, and other company representatives for the announcement at Tradepoint Atlantic, where he also signed into law the Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources (POWER) Act, which quadruples the State’s offshore wind energy goal to 8.5 GW by 2031.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.