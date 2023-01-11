EASTON — A trim and high-energy Governor-elect Wes Moore came to Easton on Monday, Jan. 9, and visited two of the Black community’s important institutions in town.
He started at the BAAM (Building African American Minds) center on Jowite Street and then went to the American Legion Blake-Blackston Post 77. He chose to walk the few blocks between and visited several people on their front porches along the way.
He was engaged and excited to get started on Jan. 19, the day after his inaugural ball.
“It was fun to be at MACo (Maryland Association of Counties) because now it is real. Now we are talking with county executives and local leaders. That is where the rubber hits the road. It is the mayors and city managers. They are the ones making decisions that have real impacts on people’s lives. We are talking brass tacks now. I am not an Annapolis guy who worked up the ladder. I have been working in communities,” Moore said.
With a $2 billion federal windfall treasure chest, he has some big decisions about where to unleash that fiscal energy.
“We have got to create economic growth and economic mobility in our state. As far as the Eastern Shore, we have to invest in broadband. We cannot have entire parts of this state that do not have consistent broadband. There are places where I know my phone is going to cut out. I know when my internet is going to drop. We can’t do that because we are leaving people behind,” he said.
He also connected the dots between environmentalism and economic well being as not being adversarial.
“When we say we are going to invest in things like the Bay Restoration Fund and keeping the Bay clean, that is not just the environment, that is economics. These are jobs. The new mantra of the state of Maryland is leave no one behind. The entire agenda is how do we create economic growth. We are going to invest in things that make that real for the Eastern Shore,” he said.
Another spending program is the Kirwan Commission overhaul of the public school system in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. This ambitious educational restructuring started under Gov. Larry Hogan.
“I was proud that I testified on behalf of the Blueprint, and I believe in the tenants of the Blueprint,” Moore said. “I believe we need pre-K for every child in need in Maryland. I believe we need to do a better job of retraining and re-skilling. The goal of every student should not be going off to a four-year school. That was not my path. We need to create pathways for economic growth for every student whether that includes a four-year school or not.”
Moore said the best way to achieve this is partnerships with local counties. He listened to concerns from local stakeholders at MACo about the Blueprint.
“I got in the race because I believe it is Maryland’s time. It is our time to go fast and bold. It’s our time to be responsible, and it is our time to lead a state where we leave no one behind. While it has been a pretty improbable journey, every time that we spoke our poll numbers ticked up a little bit more, a little bit more. This is the little engine that could. But we received more individual votes than any person who has run for governor in the state of Maryland,” Moore said.
He seemed fired up to get started.
“Two days after I am inaugurated, we are going to be presenting our budget. We are presented our legislative agenda and legislative priorities. I am going to be giving the State of the State and go all around the state to talk about and sell the state of the state. We are going to get things done. That is what is giving me energy and life right now,” Moore said.
After a few interviews, he got up and talked to some teenagers who were having a snack at BAAM.
Moore then walked to the American Legion.
There were more than 100 veterans and family members who had come to engage Moore at the American Legion. He is also a veteran, serving for 10 years with the 82nd Airborne and in Afghanistan. Many of these citizens came wearing insignia on their caps denoting where they served. There was some friendly back and forth giving grief to those who served in the Navy. After the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer, Moore started taking questions.
“I cannot be more grateful for you all having my back. And I promise you this, when I get to Annapolis, I will have yours. The day I am looking forward to is not Jan. 18. It is Jan. 19. That is when we get to work. When we release our agenda, you will see that this is a leave no one behind agenda. We mean that. Veteran Service Officers go around Maryland to supply ample access to supports and benefits. The challenge is that there is a shortage and they hyper-concentrated in only a few jurisdictions. You don’t have a lot on the Eastern Shore. We need to make sure there is a greater equitable distribution of VSOs that exist within the state as well,” he said.
Could there be a veterans’ hospital on the Shore one person asked.
“The goal has got to be a greater level of access. Medical access, treatment access for our military veterans in a way that they can be seen and their specific needs are being met,” Moore said.
Ruth Higgins from the Department of the American Legion asked, “How are we going to take care of those veterans coming home with PTSD, and the suicide rate and the homelessness rate? We have what are called buddy checks to check on them, but there is a lot more need to get out there about the 988 number for suicide. How are you going to work with us from the state level to try and reach these boots on the ground, to reach those that are homeless, have PTSD or are suicidal?”
Moore said, “I became a veterans’ advocate ... because I had to. When we were serving as paratroopers, we got everything we wanted as soon as we needed it, but when I got back home, my buddies were waiting nine months to see a doctor. There was an 18-month period where I lost three of my friends to suicide.”
From the back of the room, veteran Chet Baker described struggling to even leave his house some days after he got out of the service. The whole room leaned in to listen to his story of resilience. Moore moved to the back of the room to give him a long hug and assured Baker he would take down his information and try to find a support system for him.
