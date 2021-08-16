WASHINGTON — A defiant U.S. President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw troops out of Afghanistan which sparked a chaotic and incredibly fast fall of the country into the hands of the insurrectionist Taliban.
The Saigon-like collapse of Kabul and Taliban victory blindsided the Pentagon, U.S. intelligence agencies and Biden who returned from vacation in Camp David, Maryland for a his speech on Monday, Aug. 16.
Biden referred to Afghanistan as the “graveyard of empires” during a White House speech after a weekend that saw the capital city of Kabul fall, the U.S.-backed government collapse and the $2 billion American embassy was evacuated and abandoned. Afghanistan, with its remote location and mountainous terrain, has challenged other invaders and occupiers including the Soviet Union and British Empire.
Biden has faced criticism from both fellow Democrats and opposing Republicans — for the chaotic scenes in Kabul and massive intelligence failure that did not foresee such as quick victory for the 75,000-strong Taliban. Some Pentagon advisors wanted to maintain a footprint in Afghanistan. Instead, Biden ordered a withdrawal following through on a deal former President Donald Trump had reached with the Taliban.
“The truth is this did unfold more quickly than we anticipated,” Biden acknowledged during the much anticipated speech. But the U.S. president focused less on the failures of the withdrawal and more blaming past U.S. administrations and longstanding bipartisan foreign policies for the war.
The U.S. spends $60 billion annually on intelligence far outpacing any other country in the world. The State Department is telling remaining Americans to “shelter in place” and not go to the airport where embassy staff and more than 6,000 U.S. troops have been dispatched by Biden to help with the retreat.
Biden did not take questions after his Monday speech. He also did not address his comments in July which dismissed any potential comparisons to a potential Taliban takeover of Kabul to the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.
Images on Sunday showed U.S. helicopters evacuating and abandoning the American embassy — almost an exact mirror of the images in 1975 of the evacuations of the embassy in Saigon. "This is worse than Saigon," said U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who criticized the sudden closure of U.S. Air Force bases in Afghanistan and the slow pace of evacuating Afghans who faced reprisals from the Taliban.
Pentagon officials and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also voiced confidence in the Afghan military earlier this summer. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday that Kabul was not under imminent threat.
By Sunday, the Taliban had taken the capital and the American embassy has been abandoned with stunning scenes of anarchy and chaos.
Kirby referred to questions about the handling of the situation as “Monday morning quarterbacking.”
Biden blamed the Afghan military for not standing up the Taliban advances after the closure of U.S. airbases and troop withdrawals.“Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country; the Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight," said Biden who returned to Camp David after the speech.
The U.S. stopped air and intelligence support for the Afghan military hastening their collapse and the Taliban’s quick takeover of the country. The U.S. has long relied on air and drone attacks in war zones and to target Islamic extremists in Afghanistan and other war zones.
There have been more than 240,000 deaths during the 20-year, $2 trillion U.S. war. That includes the deaths of as many as 78,000 Afghan government soldiers and police, more than 2,400 U.S. troops and more than 3,900 U.S. contractors, according to estimates from Brown University researchers.
Biden said the purpose of the Afghanistan war was to go after Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda.
We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with clear goals: get those who attacked us on September 11, 2001—and make sure al Qaeda could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack us again. We did that—a decade ago. Our mission was never supposed to be nation building,” Biden said.
U.S. forces killed bin Laden in 2011.
Biden, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies are facing bipartisan criticism for the withdrawal and not being prepared for the breakneck pace of the Taliban victory. The insurrectionist group plans on imposing Islamic Sharia law throughout the country.
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Biden was disconnected from the reality on the ground in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan where some Americans and Western aid workers are still there, women and girls face persecutions and forced marriages and the Taliban exacts revenge (including executions) on those who worked for American forces.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla, countered Biden’s contention that the mission of the Afghanistan war had been accomplished.
“As the United States faces its most stunning, unforced and humiliating defeat in decades, President Biden’s abject failure to execute a strategic withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan has placed it back in the hands of the same terrorist-coddling extremists who ruled it on September 11, 2001 and created a power vacuum ripe for manipulation by the world’s most dangerous actors. Joe Biden’s carelessness has made the world a more dangerous place,” said Scott, who is calling for congressional investigations into the intelligence and operational failures.
Some Democrats have criticized Biden's handling of the withdrawal while others defended the Democratic president.
"President Joe Biden is cleaning up a mess left by three presidents before him," said U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin referring to a conflict that stretched across four administrations including when Biden served as vice president in the Obama administration.
Cardin called the quick collapse of the Afghan forces and government "astonishing."
