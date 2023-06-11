Legacy Award

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra recently honored Mary Lou and Joseph Peters with the 2023 Legacy Award.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra presented the 2023 MSO Legacy Award to Mary Lou and Joseph Peters during the annual Talbot County Legacy Award Dinner which was held at the Avalon Theatre in Easton in conjunction with the MSO Jazz Ensemble performance on Thursday, May 11.

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.