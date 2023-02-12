MSO music director Michael Repper wins Grammy

Michael Repper accepts his first Grammy Award.

 Photo by Francisco Salazar

EASTON — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce that Michael Repper, MSO’s music director and conductor, received a Grammy at the recent 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles.

