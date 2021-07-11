EASTON — Each year hundreds of immigrants walk into the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center’s Dover Street office seeking legal help.
The majority are seeking one of four types of legal assistance: citizenship application, work authorization, deferred action or family-based petition. The clients they cannot help are referred to private attorneys or other agencies.
The complex legal system is often scary to immigrants who are seeking a better life. Many turn to the ChesMRC for comfort and to explain the process. That’s why the ChesMRC was recently awarded the 2021 American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) Pro Bono Champion Award by the organization’s D.C. Chapter.
According to the AILA, the “award is designed to shine a well-deserved light on those among us who are consistently achieving and exceeding their pro bono goals, and who are tirelessly working to promote pro bono service and to further AILA’s mission to promote justice, advocate for fair and reasonable immigration law and policy, advance the quality of immigration and nationality law and practice, and enhance the professional development of its members.”
ChesMAC board member and immigration attorney, Karen Burke, said, “It’s great that this little organization is filling such a big need. There’s a great need for [legal help] in the immigration community. Many immigrants wants to be of service to their community.”
ChesMRC is a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Organization, which through Federal Regulations, allow non-attorney known as Accredited Representatives to represent immigrants before the Department of Homeland Security. These representatives are accredited through the Recognition and Accreditation (R&A) Program, which aims to increase the availability of competent immigration legal representation for low-income community members, thereby promoting the effective and efficient administration of justice.
ChesMRC received its accreditation in 2016 and has provided consultations and legal services more than 1,200 clients and represented nearly 1000 cases. All the services provided by the center are 100% free of charge.
ChesMRC is not accredited to represent clients in immigration court, which is why the center has partnered with AILA over the years to provide clients with vetted options for private attorneys.
“The responsibility of an accredited organization is to serve the public interest by contributing to the delivery of quality legal representation on immigration issues to people unable to afford to pay customary fees charged by attorneys and to the integrity of the legal system as a whole,” Matthew Peters, the Center’s executive editor explained in an email.
Burke said there’s few immigration lawyers in the Eastern Shore, most are either in the Washington, D.C. area or Baltimore.
The partnership is also designed to prevent what known as “notario fraud”, a scam in which individuals who are not licensed to practice law in the U.S. hold themselves out as qualified to assist with immigration and other legal matters. Some claim to be able to help, but then take the victim’s money and never file the necessary documents, the center explained.
