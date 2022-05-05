Suzy Moore with Avalon Productions, sponsor of the Multicultural Festival this Saturday, stands next to the “Peace Pole” at Idlewild Park in Easton, which has messages of peace written in multiple languages.
EASTON — For the 22nd year in a row, the annual Multicultural Festival will bring multiple groups together for a day of music, the arts, food and festivities. The festival will take place Saturday at Idlewild Park in Easton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s a wonderful day. This year we have over 50 exhibitors who will set up in a semi circle around the pavilion. A lot of the local non-profits will come and set up tables and hand out information about the services they offer,” said Suzy Moore, artistic director with the Avalon Foundation, one of the sponsors of the festival.
There will be kids crafts to keep children and their families entertained. There will be vendors selling handmade products. For example, there will be a glass maker who will be there to sell her artwork.
“We’ll have about seven food vendors. We’ll have Haitian food, Salvadoran food, Indian, Pakistani, snow cones and ice cream. We’ll also have fried fish, hot dogs, sausages and french fries,” said Moore.
“This is a day to celebrate the whole community. There is no fee for admission. Anyone is welcome to come and enjoy the entertainment on stage,” Moore said.
Choptank Community Health Systems will be on site with their mobile unit offering free dentals and other screenings.
The event will begin with a bagpipe player and then the Easton High School jazz band and Easton Middle School band will perform.
The Talbot County Department of Social Services will help with support the festival and will use the opportunity to award the foster family of the year honor.
“That’s always a really special thing. You know for the great work that those foster families are doing for kids in our community,” Moore said.
The annual festival is 22 years old and was founded by The Peace Organization and by the Easton High School ecology club. The purpose was to bring together all community members for a day of celebrating community and diversity.
The festival is this Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Idlewild Park in Easton.
