DENTON — Around 200 people gathered at Sharp Road Park to celebrate NAP Day on July 8th. NAP stands for not a phase. The spearhead behind this youth oriented event is Terae Warner, who owns NAP 634, a clothing store in downtown Denton. The competing basketball teams were given custom made uniforms. Between the heat and the event ending rain, there was a lot of community based fun going on.
“This was NAP’s second year at the park and with kid’s basketball games. I came up with a way to involve our community and the kids as well. It is an invite only event. We have the top boys and girls from the area play. We have a middle school boys game. A high school girls and high school boys. All the top players in the area are invited to come and play,” said Warner.
Aside from the basketball tournament they had moon bounces, face painting and food trucks.
“This year we six food trucks. We had snow cones. As far as food trucks we had BBQ Bueno, Sno Angels, Off the Sauce, Spanky’s Soul Food and K&S Lemonade. We had 30 vendors not including our food trucks. My wife (Tyesha Money) and I organized everything. We get the sponsors, vendors, food trucks and the players. We work on it for a few months.”
“The reason I do it is initially I was looking for a way to celebrate my store’s grand opening. I also figured I could kill two birds with one stone. I could provide something our community needs and something our kids need. This gives our kids a platform to play basketball in front of 100s of people outside in their community. That is something I did not get a chance to do growing up. They come out, have a good time. All ages have a great time. On Saturday I had people come up to me from ages 14 to 64 telling me how nice it was and how much they had. It was, before the rain, close to 300 people,” said Warner.
The event started at noon and the sky poured at 2:15 so only one of the scheduled basketball games got completed. Each kid who participated in a game got a free uniform- a top and bottom provided by the sponsors.
“Without the help of the sponsors, we wouldn’t able to do half of what we do. This year we had 11 sponsors. We showcased the sponsors’ logo on the uniforms,” he said.
This is a labor of love.
“It is not work to me at all. Nothing about this is work to me at all. Yes I would love to expand this one day. A lot of what I do is geared towards kids. I mentor. I coach. I love the youth and feel like my purpose is to help the next generation,” he said.
“It was also a platform for young photographers and videographers to build up their photo and video portfolios. We provided media passes for kids to come our and create content. That is another experience they are not used to,” said Warner. The work of the image makers really comes alive on Facebook. The best basketball players in Caroline County look professional athletes.
Some of the sponsors included Bullock’s Deli, Earth Tones Cafe, Purple Peake CBD, Paperwork Pros, CASA and Preston Automotive Group.
Nick Tyndall, executive director of the Caroline County Council of the Arts said, “The Arts Council sponsored NAP Day. Terae is an entrepreneur, a community mentor and basketball coach and player. This was the third annual NAP day and it featured a basketball tournament with kids from all around the county. There were a multitude of vendors set up including the Arts Council. We did free tie dyed shirts for the kids with artist Joanne Gelles. There were a bunch of food trucks out there. It was good fun until the rains came.”
Tyndall also said that there was a DJ and that the adolescent focused event is really cool, really hip. Another sponsor was CASA.
Victor Reynolds is a CASA volunteer, who was at NAP day, said, “There are different groups but mostly teenagers. They are trying to raise money to get them to go to different counties for traveling basketball. It is a nice family event- they gather around a bracket tournament. It was a very calm vibe. People chilling and eating. A family event. No alcohol.”
Amy Horne-kolligian, executive director of Caroline CASA said, “Our organization is built on volunteers. We like to have as diverse a volunteer pool as possible. Nick Tyndall told me about the event.”
“We will be finishing the event. Two groups of kids weren’t able to finish their games. July 30 is the rain date at Sharp Road Community Park,” said Warner. He is inviting everybody to came back and cheer these kids on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.