DENTON — Around 200 people gathered at Sharp Road Park to celebrate NAP Day on July 8th. NAP stands for not a phase. The spearhead behind this youth oriented event is Terae Warner, who owns NAP 634, a clothing store in downtown Denton. The competing basketball teams were given custom made uniforms. Between the heat and the event ending rain, there was a lot of community based fun going on.

  

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.