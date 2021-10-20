EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Boston 0 0 .000 —

New York 0 0 .000 —

Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —

Toronto 0 0 .000 —

Brooklyn 0 1 .000 ½

Southeast Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Atlanta 0 0 .000 —

Charlotte 0 0 .000 —

Miami 0 0 .000 —

Orlando 0 0 .000 —

Washington 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —

Chicago 0 0 .000 ½

Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½

Detroit 0 0 .000 ½

Indiana 0 0 .000 ½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Dallas 0 0 .000 —

Houston 0 0 .000 —

Memphis 0 0 .000 —

NewOrleans 0 0 .000 —

SanAntonio 0 0 .000 —

Northwest Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Denver 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —

Portland 0 0 .000 —

Utah 0 0 .000 —

Pacific Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Golden State 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 ½

Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½

Sacramento 0 0 .000 ½

L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 127, Brooklyn 104

Golden State 121, L.A. Lakers 114

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Detroit

Indiana at Charlotte

Boston at New York

Washington at Toronto

Cleveland at Memphis

Houston at Minnesota

Philadelphia at New Orleans

Orlando at San Antonio

Oklahoma City at Utah

Denver at Phoenix

Sacramento at Portland

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.