EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
TEAM W L Pct GB
Boston 0 0 .000 —
New York 0 0 .000 —
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —
Toronto 0 0 .000 —
Brooklyn 0 1 .000 ½
Southeast Division
Atlanta 0 0 .000 —
Charlotte 0 0 .000 —
Miami 0 0 .000 —
Orlando 0 0 .000 —
Washington 0 0 .000 —
Central Division
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½
Detroit 0 0 .000 ½
Indiana 0 0 .000 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
Dallas 0 0 .000 —
Houston 0 0 .000 —
Memphis 0 0 .000 —
NewOrleans 0 0 .000 —
SanAntonio 0 0 .000 —
Northwest Division
Denver 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —
Portland 0 0 .000 —
Utah 0 0 .000 —
Pacific Division
Golden State 1 0 1.000 —
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 ½
Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½
Sacramento 0 0 .000 ½
L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 127, Brooklyn 104
Golden State 121, L.A. Lakers 114
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Detroit
Indiana at Charlotte
Boston at New York
Washington at Toronto
Cleveland at Memphis
Houston at Minnesota
Philadelphia at New Orleans
Orlando at San Antonio
Oklahoma City at Utah
Denver at Phoenix
Sacramento at Portland
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
