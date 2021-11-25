EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 14 5 .737 —

New York 10 8 .556 3½

Boston 10 9 .526 4

Philadelphia 10 9 .526 4

Toronto 9 10 .474 5

Southeast Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Miami 12 7 .632 —

Washington 11 7 .611 ½

Charlotte 12 8 .600 ½

Atlanta 10 9 .526 2

Orlando 4 15 .211 8

Central Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Chicago 12 7 .632 —

Milwaukee 11 8 .579 1

Cleveland 9 10 .474 3

Indiana 8 12 .400 4½

Detroit 4 14 .222 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Dallas 10 7 .588 —

Memphis 9 9 .500 1½

San Antonio 4 13 .235 6

New Orleans 4 16 .200 7½

Houston 2 16 .111 8½

Northwest Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Utah 12 6 .667 —

Portland 10 9 .526 2½

Denver 9 9 .500 3

Minnesota 9 9 .500 3

Oklahoma City 6 12 .333 6

Pacific Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Golden State 16 2 .889 —

Phoenix 15 3 .833 1

L.A. Clippers 10 8 .556 6

L.A. Lakers 10 10 .500 7

Sacramento 7 12 .368 9½

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 106, Orlando 99

Phoenix 120, Cleveland 115

L.A. Lakers 124, Indiana 116, OT

Brooklyn 123, Boston 104

Milwaukee 114, Detroit 93

Utah 110, Oklahoma City 104

Toronto 126, Memphis 113

Houston 118, Chicago 113

New Orleans 127, Washington 102

Atlanta 124, San Antonio 106

Minnesota 113, Miami 101

Sacramento 125, Portland 121

Golden State 116, Philadelphia 96

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

