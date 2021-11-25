Sorry, an error occurred.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
TEAM W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 14 5 .737 —
New York 10 8 .556 3½
Boston 10 9 .526 4
Philadelphia 10 9 .526 4
Toronto 9 10 .474 5
Southeast Division
Miami 12 7 .632 —
Washington 11 7 .611 ½
Charlotte 12 8 .600 ½
Atlanta 10 9 .526 2
Orlando 4 15 .211 8
Central Division
Chicago 12 7 .632 —
Milwaukee 11 8 .579 1
Cleveland 9 10 .474 3
Indiana 8 12 .400 4½
Detroit 4 14 .222 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
Dallas 10 7 .588 —
Memphis 9 9 .500 1½
San Antonio 4 13 .235 6
New Orleans 4 16 .200 7½
Houston 2 16 .111 8½
Northwest Division
Utah 12 6 .667 —
Portland 10 9 .526 2½
Denver 9 9 .500 3
Minnesota 9 9 .500 3
Oklahoma City 6 12 .333 6
Pacific Division
Golden State 16 2 .889 —
Phoenix 15 3 .833 1
L.A. Clippers 10 8 .556 6
L.A. Lakers 10 10 .500 7
Sacramento 7 12 .368 9½
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 106, Orlando 99
Phoenix 120, Cleveland 115
L.A. Lakers 124, Indiana 116, OT
Brooklyn 123, Boston 104
Milwaukee 114, Detroit 93
Utah 110, Oklahoma City 104
Toronto 126, Memphis 113
Houston 118, Chicago 113
New Orleans 127, Washington 102
Atlanta 124, San Antonio 106
Minnesota 113, Miami 101
Sacramento 125, Portland 121
Golden State 116, Philadelphia 96
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Boston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
