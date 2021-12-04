EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 16 6 .727 —

Boston 12 11 .522 4½

Philadelphia 12 11 .522 4½

New York 11 12 .478 5½

Toronto 10 13 .435 6½

Southeast Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Miami 14 9 .609 —

Washington 14 9 .609 —

Charlotte 13 11 .542 1½

Atlanta 12 11 .522 2

Orlando 5 19 .208 9½

Central Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Chicago 15 8 .652 —

Milwaukee 14 9 .609 1

Cleveland 13 10 .565 2

Indiana 9 16 .360 7

Detroit 4 18 .182 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Memphis 12 10 .545 —

Dallas 11 10 .524 ½

San Antonio 7 13 .350 4

New Orleans 7 18 .280 6½

Houston 6 16 .273 6

Northwest Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Utah 15 7 .682 —

Denver 11 11 .500 4

Portland 11 12 .478 4½

Minnesota 11 12 .478 4½

Oklahoma City 6 16 .273 9

Pacific Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Golden State 19 3 .864 —

Phoenix 19 4 .826 ½

L.A. Clippers 12 11 .522 7½

L.A. Lakers 12 12 .500 8

Sacramento 9 14 .391 10½

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 116, Washington 101

Miami 113, Indiana 104

Philadelphia 98, Atlanta 96

Brooklyn 110, Minnesota 105

Houston 118, Orlando 116

New Orleans 107, Dallas 91

Utah 137, Boston 130

L.A. Clippers 119, L.A. Lakers 115

Golden State 118, Phoenix 96

Saturday’s Games

Denver 113, New York 99

Chicago at Brooklyn

Miami at Milwaukee

Memphis at Dallas

San Antonio at Golden State

Boston at Portland

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

