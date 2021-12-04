Sorry, an error occurred.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
TEAM W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 16 6 .727 —
Boston 12 11 .522 4½
Philadelphia 12 11 .522 4½
New York 11 12 .478 5½
Toronto 10 13 .435 6½
Southeast Division
Miami 14 9 .609 —
Washington 14 9 .609 —
Charlotte 13 11 .542 1½
Atlanta 12 11 .522 2
Orlando 5 19 .208 9½
Central Division
Chicago 15 8 .652 —
Milwaukee 14 9 .609 1
Cleveland 13 10 .565 2
Indiana 9 16 .360 7
Detroit 4 18 .182 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
Memphis 12 10 .545 —
Dallas 11 10 .524 ½
San Antonio 7 13 .350 4
New Orleans 7 18 .280 6½
Houston 6 16 .273 6
Northwest Division
Utah 15 7 .682 —
Denver 11 11 .500 4
Portland 11 12 .478 4½
Minnesota 11 12 .478 4½
Oklahoma City 6 16 .273 9
Pacific Division
Golden State 19 3 .864 —
Phoenix 19 4 .826 ½
L.A. Clippers 12 11 .522 7½
L.A. Lakers 12 12 .500 8
Sacramento 9 14 .391 10½
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 116, Washington 101
Miami 113, Indiana 104
Philadelphia 98, Atlanta 96
Brooklyn 110, Minnesota 105
Houston 118, Orlando 116
New Orleans 107, Dallas 91
Utah 137, Boston 130
L.A. Clippers 119, L.A. Lakers 115
Golden State 118, Phoenix 96
Saturday’s Games
Denver 113, New York 99
Chicago at Brooklyn
Miami at Milwaukee
Memphis at Dallas
San Antonio at Golden State
Boston at Portland
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento
Sunday’s Games
Utah at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
