EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
TEAM W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 16 7 .696 —
Boston 13 11 .542 3½
Philadelphia 13 11 .542 3½
NewYork 11 12 .478 5
Toronto 11 13 .458 5½
Southeast Division
Miami 14 11 .560 —
Washington 14 11 .560 —
Charlotte 14 12 .538 ½
Atlanta 13 12 .520 1
Orlando 5 20 .200 9
Central Division
Chicago 17 8 .680 —
Milwaukee 16 9 .640 1
Cleveland 13 12 .520 4
Indiana 10 16 .385 7½
Detroit 4 19 .174 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
Memphis 14 10 .583 —
Dallas 11 11 .500 2
San Antonio 8 14 .364 5
Houston 7 16 .304 6½
New Orleans 7 19 .269 8
Northwest Division
Utah 16 7 .696 —
Denver 11 12 .478 5
Minnesota 11 13 .458 5½
Portland 11 14 .440 6
Oklahoma City 7 16 .304 9
Pacific Division
Golden State 20 4 .833 —
Phoenix 20 4 .833 —
L.A. Clippers 13 12 .520 7½
L.A. Lakers 12 12 .500 8
Sacramento 10 14 .417 10
Monday’s Games
Indiana 116, Washington 110
Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 103
Philadelphia 127, Charlotte 124, OT
Memphis 105, Miami 90
Atlanta 121, Minnesota 110
Chicago 109, Denver 97
Milwaukee 112, Cleveland 104
Phoenix 108, San Antonio 104
Golden State 126, Orlando 95
L.A. Clippers 102, Portland 90
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Dallas
New York at San Antonio
Boston at L.A. Lakers
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
