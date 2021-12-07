EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 16 7 .696 —

Boston 13 11 .542 3½

Philadelphia 13 11 .542 3½

NewYork 11 12 .478 5

Toronto 11 13 .458 5½

Southeast Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Miami 14 11 .560 —

Washington 14 11 .560 —

Charlotte 14 12 .538 ½

Atlanta 13 12 .520 1

Orlando 5 20 .200 9

Central Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Chicago 17 8 .680 —

Milwaukee 16 9 .640 1

Cleveland 13 12 .520 4

Indiana 10 16 .385 7½

Detroit 4 19 .174 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Memphis 14 10 .583 —

Dallas 11 11 .500 2

San Antonio 8 14 .364 5

Houston 7 16 .304 6½

New Orleans 7 19 .269 8

Northwest Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Utah 16 7 .696 —

Denver 11 12 .478 5

Minnesota 11 13 .458 5½

Portland 11 14 .440 6

Oklahoma City 7 16 .304 9

Pacific Division

TEAM W L Pct GB

Golden State 20 4 .833 —

Phoenix 20 4 .833 —

L.A. Clippers 13 12 .520 7½

L.A. Lakers 12 12 .500 8

Sacramento 10 14 .417 10

Monday’s Games

Indiana 116, Washington 110

Oklahoma City 114, Detroit 103

Philadelphia 127, Charlotte 124, OT

Memphis 105, Miami 90

Atlanta 121, Minnesota 110

Chicago 109, Denver 97

Milwaukee 112, Cleveland 104

Phoenix 108, San Antonio 104

Golden State 126, Orlando 95

L.A. Clippers 102, Portland 90

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Dallas

New York at San Antonio

Boston at L.A. Lakers

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

