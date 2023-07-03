PHF Expansion Montreal Hockey

Boston Pride players cheer as coach Paul Mara hoists the NWHL Isobel Cup trophy after the team’s win over the Minnesota Whitecaps in the championship hockey game Saturday, March 27, 2021. Organizers announced plans Friday, June 30, 2023, to launch a new women’s professional hockey league in January that they hope will provide a stable, economically sustainable home for the sport’s top players for years to come.

It’s game on for a new, yet-to-be named women’s pro hockey league to launch in January after union members cleared the final major hurdle on Sunday by unanimously ratifying a collective bargaining agreement and a constitution, a person with direct knowledge of the vote told The Associated Press.

  

