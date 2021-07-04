NEWARK, Del. — Relaxing in the parking lot near the University of Delaware Field House, Eric Anderson couldn’t have been happier as he, his wife Bonita and their two kids waited for the fireworks to begin.
“We really missed it last year,” Anderson said. “I was heartbroken.”
That was a common sentiment Friday evening as thousands of Newarkers packed into the lots surrounding Delaware Stadium for a modified version of Newark’s annual Independence Day fireworks show – one year after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the time-honored tradition.
Not everything was back to normal – there was no entertainment, vendors or food trucks due to social distancing concerns, and attendees were asked to stay in or near their vehicles during the event, which was held two days early due to the availability of the fireworks crew. However, that didn’t seem to bother the people who set up chairs and blankets in the parking lot or piled into pickup truck beds to watch the fireworks display.
“I don’t care what it is. Let’s do something,” Kyle Lounsbury said as he waited in line for ice cream at the UDairy Creamery.
Perched on his shoulders was his 7-year-old daughter, Neileah, who was dressed as “The Fourth of July Fairy.”
“It’s perfect weather and a gorgeous night,” Lounsbury said. “I’m so happy they opened things up to allow for fun, celebration and community.”
Also eagerly awaiting ice cream were 7-year-old Laura Caruso and her 5-year-old brother, Nathaniel. Both were dressed in patriotic garb. Their parents, April and Justin, said it was the kids’ second time attending Newark’s fireworks show, “but the first one they’ll remember.”
Amy and Ryan Cunningham and their kids, 8-year-old Phoebe and 6-year-old Nolan, decorated their vehicle with patriotic banners, wore red-white-and-blue leis and waved star-spangled pinwheels.
“We went through the house and found all our red, white and blue USA stuff,” Amy said, adding that they usually spend Independence Day in Bethany Beach but were eagerly anticipating watching Newark’s fireworks for the first time.
With an hour to go before the fireworks started, Rosario and Jesus Peralta-Martinez relaxed in lawn chairs as their kids, 11-year-old Bianca and 9-year-old Savannah, sat on a blanket and passed the time playing with their tablet computers.
Rosario, who works at UD, said she heard about the event through a news story Friday afternoon and quickly decided to bring the family.
“It’s my first time. We’re really excited,” she said.
So, too, was Sheri Griest who was sitting on the hood of her car with her four kids, 13-year-old Ezra, 9-year-old Elana, 7-year-old Ezekiel and 5-year-old Ezer. Normally, she has to work on Independence Day, she said.
“I traded with someone so I could have today off,” she said. “I was so excited.”
