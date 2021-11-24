Today's Birthdays: Today’s Birthdays: Impressionist Rich Little is 83. Singer Tina Turner is 82. Singer Jean Terrell is 77. Pop musician John McVie is 76. Actor Marianne Muellerleile is 73. Actor Scott Jacoby is 65. Actor Jamie Rose is 62. Country singer Linda Davis is 59. Actor Scott Adsit is 56. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 56. Country singer-musician Steve Grisaffe is 56. Actor Kristin Bauer is 55. Actor Peter Facinelli is 48. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 47. DJ/record label executive DJ Khaled (KAL’-ehd) is 46. Actor Maia (MY’-ah) Campbell is 45. Country singer Joe Nichols is 45. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 43. Actor Jessica Bowman is 41. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 40. Actor Jessica Camacho is 39.
With the holiday season ramping up, downtown Easton is excited to announce the dates for some of its upcoming festivities and events. Shop Small Saturday is Nov. 27. Sponsored by American Express, this initiative highlights the importance of supporting local businesses. Downtown merchants are fully stocked and ready to help customers find the perfect gift for everyone on their list. Shopping small and supporting local puts money directly back into the local economy. (Page A3)
