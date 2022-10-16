EASTON — Easton community group Building African American Minds recently received approval for more than a million dollars in bond bills to fund the construction of a new academic building.
The Maryland Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved two separate bond bills totaling more than million dollars to build the 24,000 square foot facility that will be located next to the existing BAAM building.
BAAM Executive Director Dina Daly said the proceedings at Tuesday’s BPW meeting finalized the approval of the $800,000 allocated by Gov. Larry Hogan and $250,000 requested by State Senator Addie Eckardt and Del. Johnny Mautz.
Daly said the plan for the site on Jowhite Street (across Moton Street from the existing BAAM building) includes demolition of the current building on the property and construction of the new, three story building that will house the group’s academic programs, as well as the activity of partner organizations.
Those programs could include workforce development, GED classes, professional development, job skills training and other community-oriented classes.
The new facility will house Polaris Village Academy, a school that currently occupies the one story building on the third of an acre lot south of Moton Street and west of Jowhite Street.
BAAM has secured Willow Construction for the construction of the facilities and Rauch Inc. for the engineering of the project.
Daly said the stakeholders are in the midst of finalizing all project costs and timelines, and ground could be broken in late 2022 or early 2023.
BAAM is a non-profit organization started in 2005 to identify Black students who face socio-economic barriers and equip them with academic enrichment.
“We want to help our community to better themselves, for our students to learn skills so they are able to be productive citizens and give back to the community where they are from,” Daly said of the intention of the project and BAAM’s overall mission.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
