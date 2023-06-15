Bill Lawton has taken over leadership of Londonderry on the Tred Avon’s Community Garden

Bill Lawton is the new caretaker of the Londonderry on the Tred Avon’s Community Garden. The garden is a fixture on campus and supplies both residents and Londonderry’s dining services team with fresh tomatoes and herbs.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LONDONDERRY ON THE TRED AVON

EASTON — This spring, the Londonderry Community Garden gained a new caretaker, Bill Lawton. During a resident meeting, Susan Andrews, wife of the late Chuck Andrews, the garden’s creator, officially “passed the trowel” on to Lawton.


  

