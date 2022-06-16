EASTON — Talbot’s emergency responders were thanked in a ceremony Wednesday morning in Easton as Gov. Larry Hogan joined other officials at the Service Memorial in downtown Easton.
Wednesday’s event was the second annual First Responders Celebration hosted by Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This year, 557 Talbot County public safety personnel will be given Bluepoint Hospitality gift cards as thanks for their service.
The event dedicated to the recognizing the difficult and dangerous work of first responders had a more somber tone in the aftermath of the recent line-of-duty death of an Eastern Shore law enforcement officer.
Hogan called the killing of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Hilliard a “horrendous crime and tragedy.”
“This senseless murder was a reminder that every single day we call on our law enforcement and all of our first responders to stand on the front lines to protect the rest of us, to run toward the danger when others run away,” Hogan said. “The tragedy reminds us of the high costs of that service and of the risks that the brave men and women — like all of you — face when you answer the call each and every day never knowing if it will be your last,” Hogan told the gathered responders.
“They do so willingly and bravely so our communities can be safer,” the governor said. “You truly are heroes walking amongst us.”
Hogan said the community has a daily reliance on the responders for help during “our worst of days,” saying that when they are called to emergencies they are asked for their “very best.”
Sheriff Joe Gamble thanked Hogan for “his commitment to law enforcement and first responders in this state.”
Gamble said he had not seen a comparable level of support in his 35-year career.
“His commitment is unmatched,” Gamble said of Hogan.
Hogan presented Bluepoint Hospitality Group owner Paul Prager with a governor’s citation thanking Paul and Joanne Prager for the gesture of gratitude to local responders. District 37 Sen. Addie Eckardt and District 37B Del. Johnny Mautz also presented Prager with an official citation.
The ceremony also had a proclamation from the founders of Honor the Red and Blue Fund, which provides resources to first responders and their families who need assistance.
The Talbot responders from Maryland State Police Easton Barracks, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Easton and St. Michaels Police Department, and county EMS, as well as firefighters from all seven Talbot volunteer fire departments will receive a Bluepoint Hospitality gift card valued at $100.
Other local business are participating in the recognition event that goes from June 18 to July 4, with the full list being available online at bluepointhospitality.com.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
