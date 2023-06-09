EASTON — The Academy Art Museum celebrated a 65th birthday with art, music and ice cream on Saturday, June 3 in Easton.
The event kicked off by recreating a picture taken in 1983, on the organization’s 25th anniversary.
Just like the original photo, the photographer stood in the bucket of a town fire engine while he took the snap of people next to and in the windows of the museum’s original building.
Blenda Armistead of Easton said she was there for first picture. “It was a fun day just like this,” she said, observing that the 2023 version had a larger turnout. “It was a small organization then — it’s come a long way.”
Armistead was chairman of the museum at one point (“years, years ago,” she emphasized). She said the museum’s role in the community is fabulous. “It’s grown so much in the last decade, and Sarah (Jesse, current executive director) has taken it even another step forward,” she said, appreciative of the increasing degree of success of integrating community involvement.
Anna Larkin was the director of AAM from 1978 to 1986. “It was fabulous,” she said of her time as the director.
“It was growing the place from what had been a little bit of a private club … to a community art center,” she said. Larkin recalled that during that time, the state was setting up art centers in each county, and AAM had received that designation for Talbot, although it was independent and only “mildly funded” by the state.
Larkin said the museum grew as it proved its value. She said support from the community was relatively constricted at that time, but no longer. “Since then, I think the whole world has come to appreciate the value of the arts, not just for peoples’ spirits, but also for economic well-being,” she said.
Larkin said the progress in developing the program created the need for expanding facilities, a need that was fulfilled by the next generation of leadership that followed her. “We took it to a certain level — it was really fun,” she concluded.
Donald Buxton moved to Easton in 1982 and began teaching piano at AAM. He said that was the start of a career in music on the Eastern Shore, leading to multiple opportunities as time passed.
AAM has a special place in Buxton’s life. “We’ve always had this throwback passion about what happened here at the Academy Art Museum,” he said. That passion he feels is understandable — he met his future wife while they were in the kitchen there, the gathering place where people would share coffee and conversation. Larkin, then the director, introduced the piano teacher to another teacher, and the rest would become AAM history.
Buxton said he and his wife of 37 years are both in the 1983 picture. “It’s been a really terrific thing, and the memories have been just amazing,” he said.
Buxton said he plays piano and his wife plays violin. When asked if they ever play duets, with a chuckle he said, “All the time.” He said he too plays violin, but he joked he and his wife agreed to a “no competition” clause.
Sheryl Southwick said when she first came to Easton from Louisiana, she was drawn to a papier-mâché dragon sculpture in the front yard of the museum. She would serve as an administrative assistant for AAM for three years and later would teach collage, painting, drawing and printmaking there.
“It was very exciting,” she said of her time working in the administrative staff as the museum was expanding exhibits, fundraising and facility size.
Southwick said the executive director and current leadership of AAM is building on the solid traditions of the past iterations of leadership, and is reaching out in “amazing new ways” to increase the scope of outreach to new audiences.
James Plumb was the curator at AAM from 1978 to the end of the summer of 1982. “I think the mission is the same, but my God, it’s grown incredibly,” he said. The growth that impresses him is not only the physical space (“It’s a whole different ballgame,” he said), as well as the audience for the museum’s offerings.
“I had a great time,” he said of the monthly openings in his days as a curator, and the food and libations enjoyed with friends afterwards. Plumb said his time at the museum was a formative and enjoyable experience, giving him the chance to meet many artists.
One woman’s father attended school at the building when it was a public school. “One thing he remembered was on the last day of school they aways homemade ice cream, so we’re honoring the tradition,” she said as she enjoyed an ice cream of her own from the Scottish Highland Creamery cart serving event attendees.
She believes her father attended the school fourth or fifth grade, before advancing to the high school that was then located on Hanson Street.
Jesse said she believes the museum has made a significant impression on people in the community over the years.
“I hear so many stories from people about how the museum transformed their life in some way and positively impacted it, whether it was the place where they took their very first art class and it ignited this life-long passion, or whether they encountered a work of art that completely shifted their point of view,” the executive director said. “This place has always been such an essential part of the community.”
Jesse said that while the museum has evolved and changed, expanding in size, transitioning from a volunteer to paid staff, and expanding the offerings of classes and exhibits, the organization has retained its fundamental essence.
“We’ve managed to preserve that unpretentious spirit of the community art center, and I think that combination is what makes this place so special,” she said. “That’s what this photo encapsulates ... we’re this great place of excellence and yet, we’re this place where people can come and be kind of silly, and pose with a prop and hang out of a window for a group photo.”
To learn more about the Academy Art Museum, go online to https://academyartmuseum.org/.
