EASTON — Current city of Bowie mayor Tim Adams is looking to take his skills statewide in his campaign for comptroller of Maryland in 2022, advocating for government transparency, fiscal responsibility and fair taxes across the state.
Adams is among Democratic candidates campaigning for comptroller, hoping to succeed current comptroller Peter Franchot’s who is running for governor. Franchot was first elected state comptroller in 2006.
Adams is no stranger to creating change for Marylanders. As the first Black mayor of Bowie, Adams holds that his experience serving the city’s residents has given him the opportunity to make hard financial decisions, a quality he believes to help him stand out.
“One of the things I’m proud of with the city of Bowie is being able to maintain independence in making those decisions...and not being part of the political machine,” he said. “That’s significant.”
Adams also credits some of his valuable experience being a successful engineering firm owner as what differentiates him from the other candidates. He started his company, now called SA-TECH, out of his car trunk in California when he was young. The company is now one of the nation’s largest Black-owned businesses.
He recalled his car breaking down frequently, causing people — who would eventually become his customers — to stop and pick him up off of the side of the road. Looking back, he sees those times as opportunities to discover, to realize that listening is the key to connecting with people.
“They would be willing to share and talk about what they needed and what they wanted,” he said. “It became real clear, even from the experiences I had before, that it was important to listen, because too often we try to tell people what they want, and we try to tell people what they need, as opposed to just listening for what they want and what they need.
Adams views the comptroller position as Maryland's chief financial officer with a focus on economic issues, especially coming out of the pandemic.
“I know what it is to manage, to build budgets, to manage a large workforce as well as the finances,” he said. “I understand what it is to make sure that we continue to prosper as a state, that we make sure we maintain our AAA bond rating, and other things, because I understand the cost of money.”
In his plans for boosting the economy on the Eastern Shore, Adams supports improving the area’s vulnerable infrastructure, especially through bringing broadband to rural areas to improve quality of life and bring opportunities. Bringing this service to far-reaching areas of the Shore will bring the potential for small businesses, especially women and minority-owned businesses, to grow in new areas and further support the economic engine of the state, he said.
Adams also stated that he understands how important competition is with the Board of Public Works. His belief is that there are too many sole-source contracts and that the state has approved too many retroactive contracts.
According to Adams, the state gives too many waivers for the Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) programs. A minority business owner himself, Adams thinks that state just doesn't know where to look to find these small women-owned and minority-owned businesses.
"We know when we increase competition, we typically get more creativity when it comes to technology and other things," he said. "And also, we know that with competition, typically the price drops, and so we'll be spending the money smarter for the citizens of Maryland."
While Adams supports growth and development across the state, including on the Eastern Shore, he pointed out that new construction doesn’t have to sprawl everywhere. He wants the state to get to “a zero-sum game” between supporting the economy and the environment, saying “we’ve got to be green.”
“I want my grandson to have clean air to breathe and water to drink, and I want to make sure when we go back to visit, that he has an opportunity to create, (and) that ability to work (and) play,” he said. “Whatever he chooses, we need to make sure that those coming behind us are left with a place they can live with.”
On the Eastern Shore, Adams has support from several important figures, including social activist and NAACP president Richard Potter, Eastern Shore Network for Change president Dion Banks and Cambridge Commissioner Lajan Cephas.
If elected, Adams will be the first Black comptroller of Maryland and the first paraplegic to hold a statewide office.
“When I talk about the experience that I’ve had, I think that truly, if anyone is looking at it objectively, that I am by far the most experienced candidate,” Adams said. “You know I have not only the private sector but the public sector experience; I understand the numbers, I understand what needs to be done, but also I have that executive leadership to make the hard decisions.”
Adams is up against other candidates in the race for comptroller. Those include Delegate Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City), an attorney who's served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2015, and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R), who served in the Maryland House and Senate for 15 years before assuming Harford County office in 2014.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
