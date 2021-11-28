EASTON — The newly appointed ranking member on the House of Representatives subcommittee that focuses on agriculture and rural development spoke out recently on farming and other issues in his district.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican who represents Maryland’s First Congressional District, spoke to the Star Democrat about his new status as the ranking Republican member of the influential subcommittee.
Harris said he was initially drawn to this particular subcommittee assignment when he was first elected because he saw it as an effective way to advocate for rural farmers on the Shore in a divided Congress.
“Every year the Congress has to approve an appropriations bill, so every year there was a vehicle that had to pass through which we could advance policies that would help the farmers on the Eastern Shore,” he said.
“On the Appropriations committee, we [minority party members] really do have a role in appropriations bills,” Harris said. “I’ll be in a very good position to make sure that we keep the agriculture economy going on the Eastern Shore,” he said of his role as a member of the minority party.
Harris shared what he saw as the positive implications for that local economy of Republicans regaining control: “If we win back the House next year, being chairman of that subcommittee would be very important for the district.”
Harris expects to continue advocating for local farmers even though his party doesn’t control the House, Senate or the White House, stating his position will allow him, “to deal with many of the issues of potential friction with the [Biden] administration, particularly with the overregulation of our farmers.”
He is concerned with possible policy changes in regards to the “Waters of the United States Act.”
“It really could devastate the ability of our farmers to farm productively because almost any change to their farms would have to undergo oversight by the Army Corps of Engineers,” Harris said. “It’s regulatory overkill, but we could deal with that through appropriations bills, if necessary.”
Harris said over recent months that local farmers have expressed “major concerns” to him about tax increases in general, but specific worries about changes in “stepped up basis,” a tax policy that could make it harder to pass down family farms by increasing inheritance tax rates.
“A lot of agricultural areas of the country are predominately rural areas with their own set of problems, a lot of which are helped through the Rural Development program of the US Department of Agriculture,” Harris said.
While many challenges are similar, Harris said there are key differences.
“The particular difference is that, unlike a lot of the Midwest, our farms tend to be smaller operations, and therefore dependent on things like crop insurance and other USDA programs that really do help our smaller and young farmers.”
Beyond the obvious impact USDA policies have on staple local industries like poultry and commercial fisheries, the subcommittee also oversees the Food and Drug Administration, a duty Harris said he looked forward to based on his view of how the FDA has handled COVID vaccines and therapeutics.
Harris, a medical doctor under recent scrutiny for prescribing ivermectin off-label for COVID, said he valued the oversight role.
“I look forward to playing a role in how we make sure the FDA as an agency is adequately prepared to help us in the next pandemic when it comes,” he said.
The ranking member said he had a productive meeting with the chair of the body, on Thursday.
“The poultry industry is very important in both of our districts,” Harris said. “In a bipartisan fashion, we are going to be able to make sure that the poultry industry remains very competitive. In this global economy, we can’t afford for our domestic poultry industry to do anything but run efficiently and competitively,” he said.
With supply chain issues looming large, Harris anticipated an “ongoing discussion” about keeping food production close to home and “making sure that domestic production of agriculture remains under domestic control,” referring to prior subcommittee consideration of amendments that would limit the ability of foreign investors to buy American farmland.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.