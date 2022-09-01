EASTON — Al Silverstein recently announced he will be a candidate for Easton town mayor.
In affirming his intentions, Silverstein said “It has a been a great privilege and honor to serve as a member of the Easton Town Council. It would be an even greater privilege and honor to serve as Easton Town Mayor.”
Silverstein noted that “serving as Easton town mayor would be the capstone of my long-time, deep and wide commitment to community service.”
Silverstein currently serves as a member of the Easton Town Council, representing Ward 1 since being elected to the Council in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.
In addition to serving on the Easton Town Council, Silverstein’s current community service includes serving as a gubernatorial appointee to the Maryland Alcohol and Tobacco Commission. At the commission, he was elected chair by his fellow commissioners based on his leadership and management experience. Silverstein is currently vice president of the Talbot Historical Society, a board member at the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center and a member of The Rotary Club of Easton. He is president-elect of the Eastern Shore Association of Municipalities.
At Rotary International, Silverstein has been recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow for his support of Rotary Foundation programs on peace and conflict prevention; disease prevention and treatment; clean water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and economic and community development.
Silverstein’s prior community services includes 20 years serving as president and CEO at the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce in Easton. As chamber president, he was involved in launching and leading countless initiatives to promote economic development and tourism in our area.
He served 20 years as executive director of the Chesapeake Leadership Foundation; served as president of Eastern Shore Heritage Inc. and the United Fund of Talbot County. Throughout his career he has shared his experience and expertise as a trusted advisor with a wide range of not-for-profit organizations on leadership development, executive searches, volunteer management and strategic thinking.
Silverstein earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He is a graduate of the Institute of Organizational Management at University of Colorado, The Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma and is a distinguished fellow of the Academy for Excellence in Local Governance at the University of Maryland. Silverstein is a graduate of the 2000 Shore Leadership program.
Silverstein is an avid bicyclist who can be found on Easton’s Rail to Trails bicycle paths when not involved with community service or spending family time with his wife Karen, their son Brandon and daughter-in-law Suzanne, who also live in Easton.
