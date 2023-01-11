EASTON — Sometimes it’s not better to have loved and lost, at least when you are 8 months old and the lost item is your favorite stuffed nutcracker.
Baby Frankie’s mom, Mickie Kemp, said the Easton family purchased a small nutcracker for the infant at a ballet performance at the Kennedy Center.
In the way that babies do, Frankie (short for Francesca Cornwell) developed an attachment to the diminutive plush toy, relying on “Lovey” for companionship and comfort.
When Frankie and her dad, Peter Cornwell, returned from an afternoon walk on Dec. 29 in downtown Easton, the family quickly realized something important was missing.
“We really panicked,” Kemp said, knowing how attached she had grown to it. But Lovey was gone. Cornwell retraced his steps, hoping that if it had dropped from the stroller, it would still be there.
It wasn’t.
The next day, Kemp decided to post on a local page on Facebook asking it anyone had seen Lovey, and realizing the unlikelihood of safe recovery, asking about whether anyone could make a replacement.
“She (Frankie) is very very sad and is having a hard time just searching for him,” Kemp concluded her post.
The nutcracker would be easy to miss, but Kemp hoped that if a parent saw, they would recognize the little nutcracker as having been well-loved
“It was kind of a Hail Mary ... maybe, just maybe,” she said of sending the post.
Within minutes, multiple people responded with links to purchase a replacement they had hastily researched. A couple of people even offered to help search more.
The best case scenario response came quickly, 76 minutes later, to be exact.
“Hello! I saw this on the sidewalk yesterday and just went back for it. Would you like it back?” came the rely from Racheal Weaver, accompanied by a picture of Lovey. “It is a little dirty, but safe.”
Weaver, also an Easton resident, said the nutcracker caught her eye on a town sidewalk. When she saw the post, she went to see if it was still there — when it it was, she sent her comment.
The thread continued, with several people expressing their happiness with the return of the beloved stuffed soldier to the little girl.
Kemp was relieved, and the response heartened her even beyond the happiness of returning Lovey to baby Frankie.
“Times have changed a lot,” Kemp said. “It seems like we’re living in stressful times, people have so much going on. I had no idea it would touch people the way it did.”
She said she was pleasantly surprised at sense of community she saw in the replies.
“It’s a great feeling to know our community is filled with people that can take a little time to help a little girl reunite with (her) best friend,” Kemp said, “I am so grateful to the person that found it and the amount of the of people that cared.”
“It’s a really fun coincidence, and I’m glad that it found its way back home,” Weaver said.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.