STEVENSVILLE — The proposed two-year project to re-deck the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is slated to begin in the fall of 2023. This is welcome news to the thousands of local residents who traverse the bridge on a daily or weekly basis. While it will do little to ease the summertime traffic (in 2025 and beyond) it will make the chance of roadway related mishaps a bit less of an issue.
The project is being funded by the State of Maryland Transportation Authority in a $140 million award to two local contractors — a joint venture team of local firms Corman of Annapolis Junction and Kokosing McLean Contracting of Glen Burnie who performed the pre-construction work. But it’s not without its complications given that this time around the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has proposed a site on Love Point in Stevensville for the fabrication of the concrete decking, leaving many residents concerned about the project.
“The MDTA is putting innovation at the forefront to deliver this needed re-decking to enhance safety and preserve the Bay Bridge,” said MDTA Chairman and Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “I want to assure our local communities and Bay Bridge commuters that we’ve designed this project to limit travel impacts in every way we can. When major construction starts in fall 2023, we’ll accomplish major work overnight and have both spans open for drivers during peak periods.”
This eastbound re-decking project will include replacement of the deck floor system, barrier upgrades, major structural rehabilitation of the truss superstructure, lane use signal gantry replacements and utility relocations, as well as off-site stormwater management work. The new precast deck sections will be fabricated off-site and barged to the Bay Bridge. Marine-based equipment will be utilized to replace deck panels and minimize the use of lane closures for most deliveries, resulting in reduced traffic impacts.
The contractors intend to manufacture the new deck sections at a location on Kent Island and then transport them by barge to the bridge to be hoisted into place and secured. It’s this piece of the project that have many residents of northern Kent Island concerned.
Many residents have expressed concern over the lack of local government involvement, the impact heavy manufacturing equipment will have on local roads, and potential long term environmental effects from a concrete manufacturing effort spanning two years and involving literally tons of concrete (estimated by contractors at 320,000 cubic feet, not to mention the steel required for beams, supports and rebar reinforcement).
A group of concerned residents, formed to investigate and better understand this project and keep the public informed. Known as “Love Point United”, they met for the first time in January of this year. As a part of the meeting they discussed the previous re-decking of the west-bound span, a project that saw the manufacturing take place at Sparrow’s Point, to the south-east of the bridges on the western shore of the bay. It was also discussed that the original site proposed for the manufacture of the deck sections was in Curtis Bay, but that DNR had offered up the Love Point location to the contractors in exchange for improvements to the property, bulkheading and general cleanup of the site.
There remains many questions to be answered, and it appears they were not asked/answered by any local or state authorities prior to the decision being made public. One of those residents, Tracey Moon said it is the opinion of “Love Point United” that questions should be addressed before any progress continues on this project.
Many of the current residents in the area bought homes there for the intrinsic beauty and peacefulness of the area. Several families have members who have compromised health conditions and may be impacted by the pollution caused by the manufacturing process, said a representative for the group. Likewise there are a number of family owned agriculture businesses including a vineyard and winery which could suffer severe negative impacts if the aquifer, ground water, or roads were damaged by the process or the vehicles needed to support it, the group notes.
The land being offered by the DNR was acquired by the state through Program Open Space. This program was established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969. Program Open Space symbolizes Maryland’s long term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for our citizens. And citizens on Love Point Road are asking, “How does a concrete manufacturing facility fall under this program?”.
There is a public meeting being offered by the DNR to discuss the proposal to use Love Point State Park as a construction staging area associated with the Bay Bridge Eastbound re-decking project at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Matapeake Elementary School cafeteria. Representatives from DNR and the construction company will be in attendance. This is an in-person meeting only.
