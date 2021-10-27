STEVENSVILLE – With over 12,000 participants slated to cross the Chesapeake Bay Halloween morning, the Bay Bridge Run was championed Wednesday, Oct. 27 as an “incredible” economic opportunity for Maryland’s recovering tourism industry.
The event’s 12,298 runners represent 41 states and six countries, according to a media kit.
“The Bay Bridge Run is one of many critical events that helped bring the tourism industry back to full recovery,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary Tom Riford. “These people are going to come here, they’re going to make wonderful memories. They’re going to go home and say what a great experience it was.”
According to Riford, who was one of several speakers gathered at Hemingway’s restaurant to applaud the run, sports provide a regular boost to Maryland’s economy. Youth and amateur sports, Riford said, generate over $205 million in direct spending annually, while sports at the college, semi-pro, and professional levels bring in an additional $1 billion.
The first event of its kind since 2018, Sunday’s Bay Bridge Run will help feed the tourism industry, the sector of Maryland’s economy most affected by the COVID-19 state of emergency, according to Riford. The assistant secretary said that at the height of the pandemic, 150,000 tourism-related jobs were lost.
However, nearly 100,000 of those jobs have come back. In an interview, Riford said that relative to February, 2020, there are about 50,700 tourism sector jobs – 38,500 in accommodation and food services, and 12,200 in arts, entertainment, and recreation – still vacated.
“Any event that brings people from out of town...helps keep people employed” the assistant secretary said. “It’s important to remember how money flows through the economy. Events like this matter.”
Starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, waves of runners will be released every 15 minutes to travel the length of the bridge’s eastbound span, starting in Anne Arundel County and finishing in the Chesapeake Business Park in Stevensville.
The run, which has experienced a three-year hiatus, was resurrected in June by Corrigan Sports Enterprises (CSE) and Sean Ryan Sports Enterprises after its previous host, Ironman, which purchased the event in 2016, announced their separation from the project in April.
“We are honored to assume the responsibility of the Bay Bridge Run,” said CSE President Lee Corrigan in a press release. “The Bay Bridge is such an important landmark to the State of Maryland and we look forward to showcasing it in a new light to those who chose to run or walk with us.”
“The production of this event requires an extraordinary level of cooperation and coordination by county, state, and federal agencies,” said Sean Ryan, who’s served as operations manager for the event since its inaugural run in 2014 and has also lent a hand in coordinating the Boston Marathon. “I look forward to continuing the partnership to ensure a safe, well-conducted event under CSE’s ownership.”
For the Oct. 31 race, the eastbound span of the Bay Bridge will be closed to traffic from approximately 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.,while two-way traffic operations will take place on the three-lane westbound span.
