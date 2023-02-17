Proposed site for bridge redecking

An aerial map view of Love Point Road shows the site proposed to complete fabrication of sections of bridge deck for the Bay Bridge.

 IMAGE TAKEN FROM GOOGLE MAPS

STEVENSVILLE — The proposed two-year project to re-deck the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is slated to begin in the fall of 2023. The project, once completed, aims to lessen the amount of roadway mishaps and accidents.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.