STEVENSVILLE — The proposed two-year project to re-deck the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is slated to begin in the fall of 2023. The project, once completed, aims to lessen the amount of roadway mishaps and accidents.
The project is funded by the State of Maryland Transportation Authority in a $140 million award to two local contractors — a joint venture team of local firms Corman of Annapolis Junction and Kokosing McLean Contracting of Glen Burnie, who performed the pre-construction work.
“The MDTA is putting innovation at the forefront to deliver this needed re-decking to enhance safety and preserve the Bay Bridge,” said MDTA Chairman and Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. “I want to assure our local communities and Bay Bridge commuters that we’ve designed this project to limit travel impacts in every way we can. When major construction starts in fall 2023, we’ll accomplish major work overnight and have both spans open for drivers during peak periods.”
The contractors intend to manufacture the new deck sections at a location on Kent Island and then transport them by barge to the bridge to be hoisted into place and secured. It’s this piece of the project that has some residents of Kent Island concerned.
A group of those residents formed to investigate and better understand this project and keep the public informed. Known as “Love Point United,” they met for the first time in January of this year.
As a part of the meeting they discussed the previous re-decking of the west-bound span, a project that saw the manufacturing take place at Sparrow’s Point, to the southeast of the bridges on the western shore of the bay. It was also discussed that the original site proposed for the manufacture of the deck sections was in Curtis Bay, but that DNR had offered up the Love Point location to the contractors in exchange for improvements to the property, bulkheading and general cleanup of the site.
One of those concerned residents, Tracey Moon, said it is the opinion of her group that questions should be addressed before any progress continues on this project.
This eastbound re-decking project will include replacement of the deck floor system, barrier upgrades, major structural rehabilitation of the truss superstructure, lane use signal gantry replacements and utility relocations, as well as off-site stormwater management work. Marine-based equipment will be utilized to replace deck panels and minimize the use of lane closures for most deliveries, resulting in reduced traffic impacts.
The land being offered by DNR was acquired by the state through Program Open Space. This program was established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969.
There is a public meeting being offered by the DNR to discuss the proposal to use Love Point State Park as a construction staging area associated with the Bay Bridge Eastbound re-decking project at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Matapeake Elementary School cafeteria. Representatives from DNR and the construction company will be in attendance. This is an in-person meeting only.
