EASTON — Talbot’s Agriculture Resolution Board is considering a challenge to the county’s right to farm law after numerous complaints about the smell of products spread on a Trappe farm.
The four-and-a-half-hour hearing on Feb. 28 at the Talbot County Community Center was the most recent step in a process that began in Sept. 2021 when the Talbot County Health Department began receiving complaints about “offensive odor and health concerns” from citizens in the area of Koogler Road in Trappe.
According to a publicly available staff report prepared for the resolution committee hearing, the initial TCHD investigation on Sept. 10 confirmed “strong, foul, offensive odors” that investigators believed to originate and the storage and application of “sludge-like materials” on the 400-acre farm on Smith Mill Road.
Investigation revealed Arkansas-based Denali Water Solutions was involved in spreading multiple types of material on the 423.95 acre farm owned by Arthur Foster, who also owns an adjacent 157.25 acre farm located on Koogler Road.
Denali told investigators the materials included Class A sewage sludge biosolids soil amendment product from Ocean City, DWS Mountairecake registered soil conditioner made from poultry processing, DWS Sea Watch International clam particle water and DWS Valley Protein Cake made from poultry rendering byproducts.
An inspection on Sept. 28 revealed a “very strong, foul, pungent odor,” in the area of Piney Hill Road near the Foster farm, and indications of both a recent harvest and spreading of sludge, including scattered sludge material on the road.
TCHD received another round of complaints on Nov. 15, and an inspector described a “much worse” smell than the prior complaints. Involvement of other agencies expanded. The Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Maryland Department of the Environment became involved, as complaints from citizens in the area persisted, the county’s Code Enforcement office began to monitor the site and situation.
The agencies continued to communicate several times throughout November and December, and in January, with some interaction between Denali’s representative and a representative of the property owner.
On Jan. 20, both Denali’s and Foster’s representatives were deemed “not cooperative” in the investigation. Through January and into February, communication continued with representatives of the respective agencies and the representatives of Denali and Foster.
Actions were presented by the respondents to help to alleviate the problem, including no longer using the clam sludge that had been deemed the most noxious and no application of organic nutrients on the Foster farm in 2022.
During the Feb. 28 hearing, officials from the MDA and the MDE as well as the state chemist testified, as did other stakeholders in the situation.
The Agricultural Resolution Board consists of three voting and two non-voting expert members, and a decision must be made within 30 days.
The decision will be delivered at a public meeting at a time and location to be determined that will be advertised prior.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
