Police line

ST. MICHAELS — Police are investigating an unattended death on Thursday on private property near Grace Street near the St. Michaels Nature Trail.

The St. Michaels Police Department responded to Grace Street at about 4 a.m. on Oct. 28 for the report of an unattended death.

The trail was closed during the investigation on the scene but was reopened by Thursday afternoon.

St. Michaels Police Chief Anthony Smith said paramedics were called and the subject was found unresponsive with no vital signs.

The investigation is continuing, and the matter is under full review by the medical examiner’s office.

Smith said there is no evidence of any danger to the community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.