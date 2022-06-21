SHERWOOD — The body of an unidentified deceased male was discovered in the Chesapeake Bay by a concerned citizen Tuesday morning.

On June 21, at approximately 8 a.m., the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to the location the body was found near Poplar Island.

According to Lauren Moses, NRP public information officer, officers are currently investigating and working to identify the victim.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.