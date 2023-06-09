Fire officials say cardboard located near a wood stove started a fire that damaged this detached garage.
EASTON — Combustible materials next to an active wood burning stove started a fire that damaged a detached garage Tuesday in Easton.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, a Maryland State Trooper was dispatched to an alarm activation at about 4:27 a.m. on June 6, at a building on the 11000 block of Billys Point Lane.
Upon arrival, the trooper discovered the fire within the interior of the 30 foot by 50 foot detached garage.
The owner of the property was alerted and extinguished the majority of the fire with the use of a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
Easton Volunteer Fire Department led the response of 39 firefighters who controlled the fire in about 40 minutes and extinguished the remaining hot spots.
Fire officials said the investigation revealed the owner of the property was burning discarded cardboard boxes earlier in the evening within a wood burning stove located inside of the detached garage.
The active wood burning stove ignited cardboard boxes within close proximity of the stove.
No one was injured in the fire that did an estimated $10,000 damage to the structure and contents of the structure.
A smoke alarm was present and did activate.
