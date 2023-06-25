Welcome Center

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum recently received funding to purchase steel for the organization’s Welcome Center. This rendering shows what the new building will look like when completed.

 ARTIST RENDERING

ST. MICHAELS — The effort to complete construction of a new facility at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum got a boost Wednesday when the state Board of Public Works approved $1 million in funding for the project.


  

