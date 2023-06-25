ST. MICHAELS — The effort to complete construction of a new facility at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum got a boost Wednesday when the state Board of Public Works approved $1 million in funding for the project.
CBMM President and CEO Kristen Greenaway explained how the funds would be put to use to buy the steel materials for the building when she addressed the three member board comprised of Governor Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis.
“These funds were critical to the construction of the new facility; with them we were able to pre-order the necessary steel. Challengingly so, this was at the height of COVID, and when pricing was increasing, manufacturing slowing and shipping unpredictable at best. The cost of the steel doubled to $1 million overnight,” Greenaway said.
“The new Welcome Center is a key component in meeting our five-year strategic objectives of doubling admissions and membership, further enabling CBMM to be a major economic and community driver for the state of Maryland and our local communities,” she continued.
The total cost for the project is $8,292,349, and the BPW’s action Wednesday ratified and finalized grant funding for CBMM already set aside in the FY23 budget.
“We are very grateful to the State of Maryland for your support of the new facility,” Greenaway said and invited Lierman and Davis to visit the St. Michaels museum. Moore visited CBMM last August as a candidate for office.
CBMM officially broke ground on the Welcome Center during the summer of 2022. Set to open in the fall, the new, fully ADA accessible building will house CBMM’s Welcome Center, Museum Store and three exhibition spaces.
The construction of the building marks the start of Phase II of CBMM’s ongoing Master Plan campus upgrades.
