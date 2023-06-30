EASTON — Brookletts Place senior and community center recently received a $33,000 from cell phone company T-Mobile to replace computers throughout the building.
T-Mobile staff joined local officials to talk about the grant Thursday at a gathering in the center’s main meeting room.
“Thank you, T-Mobile. What a great investment into this organization, to revamp the computer system here,” said Easton Mayor Megan Cook.
Former mayor Robert Willey spoke highly of the value of the senior center. “There’s a lot of activity that’s good for everybody,” Willey said, and added encouragement for people to get involved there as programming continued to evolve.
The funding will go to replace all 16 of the computers in the Brooklets Place technology lab, and in all of the staff members’ offices, and the upgrades will be completed by Easton Utilities.
State Senator Johnny Mautz, R-37, said the services provided by Brookletts and enhanced by the tech upgrades through the grant funding served a community with a relatively higher proportion of older residents.
He applauded the organization for being awarded the grant in a broad, nationwide pool of applicants. “You’ve selected not only the right place, as far as the county and the area, but ... this senior center, and what goes on here touches so many people in the county. (The grant) is going to be felt immediately,” Mautz said to the T-Mobile staff in attendance.
Upper Shore Aging Board President Bill Shrieves thanked T-Mobile for the award and said he was part of the effort to get the computers currently in use into service in 2009.
“This is going to be a wonderful thing,” Shrieves said of the new equipment.
Echoing Shrieves’ comments about the relative age of the computers, Upper Shore Aging Inc. Executive Director Andy Hollis said the upgrade was “more than a little overdue.”
Hollis said the computer lab was not just for use by seniors, but also for the other community members who visit Brookletts Place.
“We want to make sure that we use this technology to the greatest extent possible,” Hollis said.
Upper Shore Aging’s Director of Senior Centers Jennifer Neal-Acree said all five centers under the organization would be able to travel to Brookletts Place and put the new computers to use. She said the upgraded lab would be used to teach seniors from the area about how to use computers.
Brookletts Place manager Childlene Brooks thanked all who attended the event and those that worked to secure the funding through the competitive application process. The new computers would be welcomed in the lab and office space alike; “I’m ready to throw mine out the window,” she said to laughter.
T-Mobile regional marketing manager Dante Taylor congratulated Brookletts Place on being one of only 25 grand awardees nationwide.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Taylor said of receiving the funding, “Be proud of that.”
Taylor said the rigor his company goes through in reviewing applications was proof that the funding for the senior center was much needed.
