CAMBRIDGE — The City of Cambridge will move forward with a plan to realign its ward boundaries in an effort to rebalance the number of people in each ward.
At a Wards and Committees Work Session Monday, the Cambridge City Council told staff begin the process by inviting community members to volunteer for a seven-citizen panel. At an Aug. 14 work session, Mayor Stephen Rideout will appoint two citizens to the committee and each commissioner will appoint one citizen to the committee.
The committee will be given three months to recommend to the council how the city’s ward boundaries should be revised.
2020 data shows that Ward 1 and Ward 5 require readjustment because they are more than 5% outside the mean population for each ward. The mean population is 2,628 residents.
Wards must be within the plus or minus 5% range to be considered a lawful ward when it comes to elections. This means that there cannot be more than 2,760 residents or less than 2,497 residents in each ward.
According to census data listed in City Council documents from Monday’s work session, there are five more residents in Ward 1 than the range allows. For Ward 5, there are 93 fewer residents than the range allows.
At the Monday meeting, City Manager Tom Carroll said the plan for ward realignment would be complete in time for the Fall 2024 city general election. After the committee gives its recommendations in October, the council will have three months to change the ward boundaries, Carroll said.
He added the new ward boundaries would most likely remain for the next nine or 10 years.
Special projects coordinator Cheryl Hannan recommended three approaches to rebalancing the wards, Carroll said.
The first would be to equalize the populations in all five wards by adjusting boundaries for all wards so that each commissioner represents the same number of constituents.
“It has the greatest disruption to the existing wards,” Carroll said at the meeting. “But it has the benefit of having each commissioner representing roughly, if not exactly, the same number of residents.”
The second approach is to make minimal changes to the boundary lines by shifting approximately 100 residents from Ward 1 to Ward 5.
The third approach is a modification of the second approach. It would slightly reduce the number of residents in the first and second wards to increase the number of residents in Ward 5.
“The third approach is a recognition that if we do the second approach, then Ward 2 would have the most residents per commissioner, which has historically been a problem,” Carroll said. “It’s something that we need to be sensitive to, and we may want to adjust that.”
Commission President Lajan Cephas, who represents Ward 2, said she thinks the more minimal approaches are not enough.
“When you look at the demographics of each ward, it’s not even,” Cephas said. “It needs to be shifted around totally.”
According to 2020 census data, Ward 2 has the highest percentage of Black residents at 73%. For the city as a whole, 47.8% of its residents are Black.
Ward 3 Commissioner Jameson Harrington said the second and most minimal approach makes sense to him because, in the next few years, new subdivisions under construction will likely cause significant changes to the distribution of residents in each ward. Harrington said he is partial to making minimal changes now and then making more substantial changes later on.
While Carroll told the commission they could decide on an approach for the committee to focus on, the commissioners agreed to let the committee evaluate all approaches in the memo, or come up with its own, before making a recommendation to the council.
Jim Sizcs, a Ward 1 resident and the only resident to speak during public comment, said that letting the committee evaluate all options is important.
“If we’re going to have a committee of people to look at this stuff, it probably makes sense to allow them all these alternatives or even to have the imagination to do something more,” Sizcs said. “Rather than trying to get it narrowed down right now.”
Ward 4 Commissioner Sputty Cephas said that when it comes to appointing residents to the committee, it is important to make sure the committee is “fairly diverse across the board.”
“This is something important and we need everybody represented,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.