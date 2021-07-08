DENTON – An Eastern Shore man claimed a $40,000 prize in the COVID vaccine lottery conducted by the state of Maryland.
Denton resident Ted Rock was selected as a winner in the July 2 drawing of the state's $2 million, VaxCash promotion.
Rock told Lottery officials that he received his first vaccine in early April, in preparation for planned international travel and via encouragement from his family.
“My wife made me do it,” he joked.
The 57-year-old said he hates getting shots and was initially wary about the vaccine, but was glad he got it when he did, because it also gave him the lottery luck he’s been in search of for quite some time.
“I’ve been entering the Lottery’s second-chance contests for over a year, always hoping to win,” Rock said.
The state conducted the lottery offering $2 million in prizes for those have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Maryland Department of Health reported Thursday, July 8, that 56.9% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.
Rock's luck turned with a call in the middle of his morning routine just a few days ago. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran said he was in the middle of a workout when a call from a Maryland Department of Health representative informed him of his win. In addition to his happiness about winning, he hopes being picked helps his community too.
“There are a lot of folks on the Shore who aren’t too sure about getting a shot. Maybe if they see someone like me from where they live, they might think twice,” said Rock.
The former Morgan State University strength and conditioning coach runs his own training program, Holloway Formula Fitness and Sports Performance. He said his clients are returning slowly as reopening continues, but the VaxCash winnings will give the business owner a bit of breathing room as the fitness industry gains momentum. He added that he will also use a portion of the prize for home improvements and the children’s college fund.
The VaxCash Promotion, announced by Governor Larry Hogan on May 20, was a collaboration of the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health, aimed at incentivizing Marylanders who had not yet received their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Each day through July 3, one winner was awarded a $40,000 prize, and the promotion concluded on the Fourth of July with a single winner of a $400,000 prize. The grand-prize winner was from Baltimore city.
