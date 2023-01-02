DENTON — Caroline County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. On Monday, Jan. 2, Sheriff Donald Baker reported that Corporal (Cpl) Lucas L. Nagel, a six-year law enforcement veteran of the Sheriff’s Office lost his battle with PTSD tragically and took his own life the night of Dec. 31.
"Cpl. Nagel’s death has touched every member of the Sheriff’s Office, the law enforcement community, our partner agencies, and the community as a whole," shared the Sheriff's Office in a statement early Monday evening.
According to the CCSO, Nagel graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in 2013 and joined the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer. He was on active duty in the Army for two years and currently a Corporal in the Army Reserves. While serving with the Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff, Nagel deployed with the Army several times, most recently to Guantanamo Bay Cuba to aid in the detention of Afghan prisoners. Nagel did not stop his service to his community with law enforcement or the military, as he was a coach for Colonel Richardson High School Baseball. At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the School Resource Officer Division as an SRO for CRHS where he excelled at keeping the entire campus safe and made many personal friendships with the students and staff of the school.
"We are all here for his family in this time of grief and we should keep them all in our thoughts and prayers," Baker said.
"Cpl. Nagel will always be a member of our family here at the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and his wife and family will never be left alone, as we will look after them just as Cpl. Nagel is now looking after all of us," Baker concluded.
Information on the date, time, and location of the arrangements for Nagel will be shared by CCSO when available.
If you or anyone you know of struggles with mental health/PTSD, the Sheriff's Office encourages you to please reach out to someone. Follow this link https://health.maryland.gov/bha/Pages/988md.aspx for additional resources for those that need assistance or to just talk.
