Students from the Polaris Academy and the ukulele group from Londonderry, directed by Jonathan Williams and Suzanne Sanders, join with The Sweater Set in singing Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land" as a grand finale!
Cristian Perez from Argentina and Munit Mesfin from Ethiopia perform at the Chesapeake Center May 9.
Cristian Perez and Munit Mesfin perform as part of Carpe Diem Arts Alive Second Tuesday lunchtime concert series at Brookletts Place.
Maureen Andary and Sara Curtin of The Sweater Set present a special Mother’s Day concert at the Easton Library on May 13.
EASTON — Carpe Diem has been bringing music to the Easton area in a serious of recent concerts.
Recent performances have included Cristian Perez from Argentina and Munit Mesfin from Ethiopia performing at the Chesapeake Center on May 9, Perez and Mesfin performing as part of Carpe Diem Arts Alive Second Tuesday lunchtime concert series at Brookletts Place, and Maureen Andary and Sara Curtin of The Sweater Set presenting a special Mother’s Day concert at the Easton Library on May 13.
The Chesapeake Center and Brookletts Place Concerts are presented in partnership with Carpe Diem Arts and made possible with support from Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, Dock Street Foundation, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, and individual donors. The backdrops were created during residencies with clients at the Chesapeake Center and with seniors at Brookletts Place, with teaching artist Sue Stockman.
