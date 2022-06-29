ANNAPOLIS — The Chesapeake Bay Program recently released its modeled estimate of pollution reduced over the last year. As part of the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint, Bay jurisdictions committed to implementing the practices and programs by 2025 will help lead to restored water quality in local rivers, streams, and the Chesapeake Bay.
Each year, the seven watershed jurisdictions—Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia—report the practices they have implemented to decrease the amount of pollution entering the Chesapeake Bay.
While the results show progress in reducing nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment pollution, there is much work to be done to meet the 2025 deadline. Collectively, the jurisdictions have only achieved 49 percent of their nitrogen reduction goal and 64 percent of their phosphorus reduction goal.
In the three major Bay states, Virginia has reached 75 percent of the 2025 reduction goal for nitrogen, 68 percent of the reduction goal for phosphorus and 100 percent of the reduction goal for sediment.
Maryland achieved 58 percent of the 2025 reduction goal for nitrogen, 74 percent of the reduction goal for phosphorus and 100 percent of the reduction goal for sediment.
Pennsylvania continues to lag far behind, achieving only 22 percent of the 2025 reduction goal for nitrogen, 48 percent of the reduction goal for phosphorus and 45 percent of the reduction goal for sediment.
CBF is encouraged by the new data which shows that the Blueprint is working but is concerned that collectively they are not on track to meet the 2025 deadline. Notably, Pennsylvania is far behind the other states, which is why CBF, other citizens, watermen, and four of the seven bay jurisdictions have sued the EPA to require the Commonwealth of PA to do its fair share.
Following the release of the new data, Beth McGee, Chesapeake Bay Foundation director of science and agricultural policy, said, “While we continue to see reductions in pollution from agriculture, the pace is insufficient to achieve the 2025 goals. In addition, it is troubling that pollution is increasing in other areas like wastewater in Maryland and polluted runoff from developed land. Despite this, there is evidence that the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint is working. Over the long term, monitoring data show that polluted runoff in many areas is decreasing. But the road to finishing the job is steep and climate change is a serious threat to progress.
“Now is not the time to backtrack. While we’re encouraged by recent federal funding commitments, farmers and conservationists working to reduce pollution need more help. The states, especially Pennsylvania through proposed legislations like the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP), need to continue increasing investments in clean water too.”
“Accountability must also accompany financial assistance,” McGee stated, “the EPA must use its authority under the Clean Water Act to hold the states to their clean water commitments. We will not stand by and watch this once-in-a-generation opportunity be lost. The health of our region’s environment, our public health, and our way of life are at stake.”
Through the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, the Chesapeake Bay Program has committed to having 100% of pollution-reducing practices in place that would achieve all of the nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment reductions necessary to meet the goals outlined in the Bay TMDL by 2025.
These estimates are generated by the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Model and are derived from land use data, implementation and effectiveness of best management practices and water quality monitoring data. The Chesapeake Bay Program assesses water quality by the amount of dissolved oxygen in the Bay, chlorophyll a (a measure of algae growth) and water clarity (using underwater grass acreage).
Excess nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment are among the leading causes of the Bay’s poor health. Nitrogen and phosphorus can fuel the growth of algae blooms that lead to low-oxygen “dead zones” that negatively impact marine life. Sediment can block sunlight from reaching underwater grasses, suffocating shellfish that rely on them for their habitat.
Pollution reducing practices used in backyards, in cities and on farms can reduce the flow of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment into waterways. Management actions taken to decrease pollution from point sources (e.g., wastewater treatment plants) may immediately show detectable changes, but regarding the implementation of conservation practices for non-point sources (e.g., runoff that may include excess fertilizer or toxics), there is often a delay in measuring their impact on improving water quality and the health of the Bay.
“The takeaway from this data shows that overall,” says Adam Ortiz, Regional Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Mid-Atlantic Region, “the Bay states are stepping up and making an impact, especially in the agriculture sector. This momentum will help us take on the emerging challenges of climate change and the need to do more to engage disadvantaged communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.