OXFORD — The OCEAN Celtic Quartet and special guests Slaveya will welcome the summer solstice with a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Oxford Community Center.
OCEAN bandleader and instrumentalist Jennifer Cutting said the concert is a celebration of the longest day of the year, as the axial tilt of the Earth makes the June day the solstice falls on the longest period of sunlight each calendar year.
Solstice this year falls on June 22, and it marks the official and astronomical start of the summer season.
Cutting said the world solstice is derived from root words meaning “sun standing still.” She said the sun day by day looks like it migrates northward in the sky, “but at the moment of the solstice, it seems to stop.”
The musician said the real meaning to the solstice was that it heralds the beginning of a season of “tremendously long, warm summer days, and that’s something everyone can celebrate.”
“No matter what your faith or your belief system or your ethnic group, we all live under the same sun, and we can all be grateful for the longest day and all of those lovely long summer days that follow it,” Cutting said.
The bandleader said the concert will feature the premier performance of her new song “Summer Solstice: Seize the Day,” a song to honor not only the astronomical event, but also Carpe Diem Arts and founder Busy Graham, the organization which is facilitating the concert.
Cutting said the Carpe Diem organization has done so much to bring artists and audiences together in Talbot County and the greater Washington area. The term “carpe diem” translates to “seize the day” — an admonition to make the most out of each day.
In addition to the first performance of the new song, OCEAN will be playing “wild and fierce” Celtic fiddle tunes, sing and speak in Gaelic, perform comedic numbers and play an homage to The Beatles.
Cutting said the OCEAN quartet will be joined in the latter part of the concert by eastern European women’s vocal group Slaveya, who will also perform a mini-set of their own and share solstice traditions from countries in the Black Sea area.
The interactive concert will feature multiple chances for the audience to sing along with choruses. The audience is invited to join in the spirit of the event by wearing the colors of the sun: yellow, orange and red — “all colors that honor the sun’s life-giving light and warmth,” Cutting said.
The OCEAN quartet’s members are bandleader and multi-instrumentalist Cutting, Eastern Shore vocalist Chris Noyes, champion Scottish fiddler Seán Heely, and traditional singer and folklorist Stephen Winick. Noyes was a longtime music teacher in Talbot County and formerly sang with the maritime music group Crab Alley.
Cutting plays the button accordion, the piano accordion and the keyboard, so it’s no surprise she is celebrating another June event: Accordion Awareness Month.
“I suppose we can celebrate both at the same time,” she said with a smile in her voice.
She started playing keyboard when she was “knee high to a grasshopper.” Her grandfather was a symphony conductor and her mother was a classical concert guitar artist.
Her first foray into music and her mother’s musical footsteps didn’t strike quite the right note, as Cutting described herself as a “hopeless guitar player” who gravitated instead to piano.
Cutting was introduced to and fell in love with the accordion in graduate school at King’s College in London, a passion that has continued as her music career burgeoned into songwriting and playing with OCEAN’s quartet and expanded orchestra.
“The accordion is such a joyful instrument. It breathes with you, it’s like a second set of lungs, as you squeeze it in and draw it out,” Cutting said. “It’s very physical, very visceral kind of instrument.”
Cutting said the solstice, like other seasonal changes, can be bittersweet as the daylight each day gets incrementally shorter, and as people reflect back on missed opportunities, but she still encouraged people to seize the day.
“Seize the day, there’s still time,” she said, and she gave examples of ways to take the opportunity to do something meaningful: making a wreath, having a bonfire or potluck, growing and drying herbs for winter, or going to a solstice concert. “Whatever way you can connect with others and give thanks for light and growth,” she said.
To purchase tickets or get more information about the concert, go online to www.oxfordcc.org. The suggested donation is $10-$25. The concert is free for ages 18 and under, and anyone else in need of free admission.
