Mark Connolly dredges for oysters in Broad Creek

Mark Connolly dredges for oysters in Broad Creek, a tributary of the Choptank River in this scene from the forthcoming documentary film about oysters.

EASTON — The 16th annual Chesapeake Film Festival is set to satisfy every film lover’s taste with a smorgasbord of tantalizing films and events. The two-day Live Festival, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and the Virtual Festival, from Oct. 2 through Oct. 8, include over 50 outstanding documentaries, narratives films and animations, along with thought-provoking conversations with the filmmakers.

The film With Peter Bradley is an intimate series of conversations with the 80-year-old abstract painter by director Alex Rappoport

The film “With Peter Bradley” is an intimate series of conversations with the 80-year-old abstract painter by director Alex Rappoport.


Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection is a documentary about the singer’s tragically short life and enduring musical legacy

“Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection” is a documentary about the singer’s tragically short life and enduring musical legacy.
The Automat is a film tells the 100-year-story of the iconic restaurant chain Horn & Hardart

“The Automat” is a film telling the 100-year-story of the iconic restaurant chain Horn & Hardart, the inspiration for Starbucks.
  

