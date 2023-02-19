DENTON — Continued growth throughout the Mid-Shore was the message from Choptank Community Health’s CEO Sara Rich on Friday morning as she asked the Eastern Shore Delegation for their support of two capital projects planned for Federalsburg and Chestertown.
The largest of those projects, a 20,000 square foot center opening in early summer of 2024 will allow Choptank to “address the increasing demand for health care services in the area” by expanding the number of exam rooms for both dental and medical care, adding more behavioral health services and serving as the “hub” for Choptank’s dental and pediatric dental residency programs as well as the upcoming rural residency program through a partnership with Shore Regional Health and the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Presenting to Shore lawmakers on Feb. 17, Rich extolled the progress Choptank Health has made thus far to provide dental, behavioral health and prenatal services to those areas of the Mid-Shore previously underserved.
In the last six months, eight medical providers and one dental provider joined Choptank Health to support its seven sites and school-based health care centers.
Those school-based program locations include nine schools in Caroline County, five schools in Talbot County, three schools in Queen Anne’s County and one school in Kent County for medical care.
Dental services are now available through Caroline, Talbot, Dorchester, Kent and Queen Anne’s County schools for a total of 40 sites, with additional annual visits to Head Starts across these counties.
One of the most recent additions is the Church Hill Elementary School (CHES) Health Suite, which opened in January 2023. Services available to CHES students include screenings, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments and emergency visits. Care is coordinated with the student’s primary dentist and Choptank accepts most insurance plans and offers a sliding fee scale for eligible families without insurance.
The Rock Hall school-based center also recently began serving members of the community as a primary care facility. It is open two days per week (to schedule an appointment, call 667-377-2004).
Rich noted one of the newer roles being played by Choptank Health in the community is behavioral health offered now in Caroline schools; with limited services in Queen Anne’s as they look towards expansion.
Director of Communications Lucie Hughes, who attended the presentation alongside Rich, explained in a follow-up interview that behavioral health is an outpatient service being housed in the school building like in their medical sites.
“The therapist is housed in the school based health care center (SBHC) and children, and staff can reach out for behavioral health services. Services include therapy for mental health and substance use; individual, family and group (therapy); psych medication management; and crisis interventions,” Hughes said.
Another new addition Rich highlighted is the dietician hired to provide nutritional support in schools. This position is funded by the Maryland Department of Health, and is offered in Caroline County, but with funding would be available in other SBHC schools, Hughes further clarified.
Other expansions include primary care and integrated behavioral health care, added in the beginning of February at the Easton office, formerly housing only pediatrics, as well as medical, dental and integrated behavioral health at the Cambridge location.
“We currently offer prenatal care services in Federalsburg and Cambridge. With the hiring of a midwife we will be expanding these services to our other sites,” added Hughes.
Choptank Health also operates three mobile units used to supplement where needed, Rich said. A grant application is pending with the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission with plans to utilize a mobile unit to offer further resources to aid with substance abuse in Kent County, Hughes explained.
Speaking on behalf of the Delegation, Del. Jeff Ghrist, R-36, and Chair Del. Chris Adams, R-37B, offered their unanimous support of Choptank Health’s mission and the endorsement of a letter to the State in support of the Rural Residency Program. The Delegation also said they would support Choptank’s request to the Department of Health for funding of $1 million upwards for the expansion of the Federalsburg facility.
Putting in a dental center in Chestertown will also require a substantial amount of capital that is not yet secured, Rich noted.
