EASTON — A group of volunteers recently joined together to raise money for 7-year-old Evan Biringer and his family by selling pit beef and turkey sandwiches.
Leanne Allen and her son Carson spearheaded the May 26 fundraiser held at Easton’s VFW Post 5118 to help Evan and his family after the youngster had to undergo a heart procedure.
Carson Allen, who has since graduated and is attending the University of Alabama in the fall to study sports media and sports broadcasting, had Jason Biringer as his English teacher in 10th grade and for AP literature in his senior year at Easton High.
“He has just been a great teacher to me, a great person, a great role model. When I heard about his son, Evan, my mom and I were both pretty sad,” Carson said. Carson said he and his mom wanted to do something to help.
“We’re trying to provide some additional funds for them to offset the cost of running back and forth to Hopkins,” Leanne said.
Leanne said Jason Biringer and Gretchen Biringer, who teaches at Queen Anne’s County High School, had been taking turns staying with Evan as he recovers at Johns Hopkins, and alternately returning to their respective classrooms to finish out the year with their students.
The fundraiser resulted in an uncharacteristically large pre-order for the sandwiches smoked by Jamie Petries of Catering by Jamie.
Leanne Allen said the word of the fundraiser had spread like wildfire, and was a testimony to the love of the Biringers and community’s desire to support their family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.