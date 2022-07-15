CHURCH HILL — An 18-year-old male was arrested Thursday night, July 14, following a threat of mass violence made on social media.
Harold Fink III of Price Station Road, Church Hill, was taken into custody very quickly after the post was made and subsequently reported to local law enforcement.
The post contained a shooting threat against Salisbury University and the suspect threatening to harm himself as well. Fink was located at his residence, and after a thorough investigation, taken into custody. Fink is charged with threat of mass violence.
Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hofmann thanked everyone who supplied his office with information, "Keeping up with all the social media networks takes work and we thank all those that sent us tips last night leading to this arrest. Deputies were able to respond quickly and apprehend the suspect."
The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Office made immediate contact with Salisbury University along with the Wicomico Sheriff's Office. All agencies worked together to ensure that there was no threat to the public, Hofmann said.
"We will always continue to ensure the safety of our communities and schools," Hofmann said. "The incident while disconcerting gives confidence to the model QACSO upholds, to encourage community member, “if you see something, say something.”
Fink had his initial appearance in Queen Anne's County District Court Friday, July 15, and held without bail. A bail review hearing is set for July 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.