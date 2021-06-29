TRAPPE — A Trappe man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a woman following a verbal altercation on Sunday night.
Police and paramedics were dispatched to a residence on Maple Avenue in Trappe after receiving a call for a reported gunshot wound.
The victim, a 39-year-old woman, told police that she went to a residence on Backtown Road in Trappe to purchase $20 worth of marijuana from a Black male by the name of “LJ.” She later identified “LJ” as William L. Ross III, 22.
After arriving at the residence in Trappe, the victim met with a Black male whom she referred to as “Shake,” who went to get Ross. Police reports said that the victim, who was in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, advised that Ross was upset with her and began cursing at her, threatening to shoot her.
In a bond hearing held Tuesday, assistant state’s attorney Colin Carmello added that the victim reportedly didn’t have an appointment with Ross to purchase the marijuana, and alleged that Ross shot at the victim instead of telling her to leave. Carmello also stated that a search warrant executed at Ross’s house yielded an AR-15 rifle.
The victim told police that Ross held a black handgun about six inches from her head and allegedly shot once at her, striking her in the head. Police reports stated that the victim “immediately hit the gas, accelerating into the nearby cornfield.” She then reportedly drove to Route 50 and later arrived at the Maple Avenue residence.
The victim sustained a non-threatening gunshot wound from the incident, according to police. She was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Easton.
Officers from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police responded to the Backtown Road address to find Ross. Police made contact with the residents, who reported that Ross wasn’t there.
Ross later turned himself in at the Easton Barrack of the Maryland State Police, where he was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was taken to the Talbot County Detention Center, where he was held without bond.
In a bond hearing held on Tuesday, Talbot County public defender Kisha Petticolas argued for the court to set bond for Ross, stating that his background “wouldn’t suggest he’s a danger or flight risk.” However, Talbot County District Judge Karen Ketterman declined to set a bail for Ross, citing that the charges were “particularly violent” allegations. The handgun reportedly being used at very close range to the victim also influenced her decision to hold Ross without bond.
Ross is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime. He also has a pending case in the Talbot Circuit Court for serious traffic charges.
He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 27.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.